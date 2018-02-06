Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ifu called Tobi a 'fool' for saving the weak housemates, Miracle and Nina: Here's a recap of #BBNaija day 8.

Teddy A and BamBam

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 8.

Check out a recap of day eight, including social media reactions.

1. Tobi as the new Head of House

Tobi becomes the 1st head of house on Big Brother Naija play Tobi won the head of house for the second consecutive week
 

For the second consecutive week, Tobi emerged as the new head of house. It was team Cebi  (Cee_C and Tobi) and team BamTeddy (Bam Bam and Teddy) going head to head for the HoH crown.

The Housemates only had 60 seconds to score a goal and Tobi made his mark within 30 seconds.

Unfortunately, the housemates and even the viewers at home weren't too excited about his return as the leader.

2. The 'fake nominations'

There would be no eviction this weekend, but the housemates don't know this.

At the conclusion of the Nominations, Biggie named all the pairs up for Eviction. Hearing his name, K.Brule uttered a swear word.

The Mina pair looked down, while Bitto slid into his chair and blew a kiss with his left hand to his Housemates.

The head of house Tobi was asked to use his veto to save one pair and replace with another. He saved Miracle and Nina, and replaced them with Teddy A and BamBam.

The housemates up for possible eviction are Teddy A and Bam Bam, Khloe and K. Brule, Angel and Ifu Ennada, Bitto and Princess, and Lolu and Anto.

 

3. The Wager

This week, the Housemates have decided to Wager 50% for their task presentation, with the theme being “Be Humble and Learn.”

Last week, the housemates lost 75% of their wager for disobeying at least four rules of the Big Brother house.

4. Diary Session

During the diary session, an angry Teddy  A expressed his disappointment at Tobi for saving a weak 'Nina and Miracle' and replacing them with himself and Bam Bam.

According to him, you save the strong contenders and eliminate the weak ones. Ifu, who agrees with Teddy A, considers Tobi a fool for his decision.

Nina feels that fate smiled upon her and Miracle. K Brule said Khloe is his biggest liability. Lolu told Big Brother that he would have nominated himself instead of replacing a nominated pair with another.

On the girls’ side, there is an undeniable tension between Cee-C, Khloe and Alex, who have made no attempt to hide their genuine dislike for each other.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

 

 

 

What's your take on the events of day seven?

