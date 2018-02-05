news

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 7.

Check out a recap of day seven, including social media reactions.

1. K.Brule punished for jumping from a balcony

After Anto kissed Lolu, K Brule jumped from the 1st floor and sprained his arm. He got a direct address from Biggie, who disqualified him and his partner Khloe from participating in the Head of House task for the week.

2. The relationship between Tobi and Cee-C

During the truth or dare game, Anto was dared to give Tobi a lap dance.

After Anto complied, Cee-C got angry and left the game for her room. Tobi followed her, apologizing and explaining his actions.

According to him, he just had to play the game.

He said: "I couldn't say no, I just had to play the game."

Cee-C replied: "It's okay Tobi, just let it go. You're beginning to upset me by talking about it."

3. The first BBNaija Live Show

During the Live show, there was the Head of House qualifier game, which saw two pairs - Bam Bam and Teddy A, and Cee C and Tobi - qualify for the Head of House challenge set for today.

KC was the artist for the night, performing his hit song "Pull Over" to an excited crowd.

Ebuka closed the game with some wise words for the housemates, who he feels are too relaxed for the game.

4. Fake nominations and evictions this week

Big Brother is up to his usual trick: fake evictions and nominations. And according to Ebuka, there's no need for viewers to vote.

However, the housemates are not aware of this and are set for their first Live Nominations today, February 5.

What's your take on the events of day seven?