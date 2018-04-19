Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Anto and Lolu on what's next for their relationship

Big Brother Naija Anto and Lolu talk about what's next for their relationship

Anto and Lolu speak to Pulse about the possibility of their relationship having a future after the Big Brother Naija show.

Anto and Lolu talk about what's next for their relationship play Anto and Tolu visit Pulse Nigeria
Anto and Lolu were more than contestants on the Big Brother Naija show. As the Loto pair, they were also Pulse readers' favourite.

In this interview with Pulse Nigeria, the housemates, who were evicted over the weekend, spoke about the future of their relationship.

According to them, they are more focused on why they went into the house and what they have at the moment.

Anto and Lolu kiss, Biggie Scolds Cee-C Big Brother Naija play Anto and Lolu kissing in the Big Brother Naija house

 

Read interview below:

On if they would date now that they are out of the #BBNaija house

Anto

Possibly, we are looking into it. I don't think we are going to rush into anything. Being in the house, it was an entire different space from how relationships work in the real world.

So we are going to take it one day at a time and see where we go from here.

Lolu

She knows where I stand, and I know where she stands. At this point in time, we are just really trying to focus on what's important.

Not like we are saying that's not important, but at this time, it is important to focus on why we went into the house and what we have now. If anything happens after that, as amazing as it would be, it would be an added advantage.

Favourite Big Brother Naija pair Poll play Lolu and Anto

 

On the pressure from fans to date

Anto

People are buying asoebi,  there's definitely pressure. We would be lying if we wouldn't say that there's pressure.

But there's also pressure for other things. There's pressure for us to be the successful housemates that we went into the house to be [and] the things that we say we want to accomplish in life.

We can only go one day at a time and hope that we don't disappoint the people who love us the most.

Lolu

People already donated cows and the hashtag is there. I think it's a question of need and want: what we want and what we need.

We are just deciphering that right now. We are taking it one day at a time, and if anything happen, you would be the first to know.

Lolu and Anto also told Pulse Nigeria which housemate they think could win the Big Brother Naija show.

