Alex evicted from Big Brother Naija show

Alex has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house, emerging the third runner-up and losing the 45 million naira grand prize.

  Published:
After 85 entertaining days, Alex has been announced as the second housemate amongst the Big Brother Naija finalists to be evicted from the house.

Her eviction automatically makes her the third runner-up on the show. Alex was battling for the 45 million naira grand prize alongside  fellow finalists - Cee-C, Tobi, Nina and Miracle.

The housemate's eviction was announced by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

It came after Nina was announced as the first of the finalists to exit the game.

About  Alex

Sandra Asogwa Amuche Alexandra AKA Alex describes herself as a social butterfly who loves to dance. This single, vibrant, young lady is one of three children.

She prides herself on being unique and daring. Before entering the house, Alex believed that she would stand out because she “won’t hold back.”

What irritates her most in other people: Dirtiness, people who are fake

What she had promised bring into the House: Herself, without holding back. 

What she would have done with the prize money: She didn't know before entering the house

Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi and Alex's relationship being a 'strategy' play

Tobi and Alex during a Live Eviction

 

Alex's stay in the house

During her stay in the house, Alex  was romantically involved with Leo, who was also his first strategic partner in the game. Her other strategic partner during the course of the show was Tobi, who she shared a unique friendship with.

During her stay in the house, she won the Head of House title once, and at a crucial time which automatically earned her a spot in the finals: the penultimate week.

Reactions

 

 

 

 

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

