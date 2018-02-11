Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts sexiness

Big Brother Naija Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts sexiness

Alex and Miracle have been voted the most interesting housemates that turned up at the Saturday night party when DJ Xclusive entertained BBN housemates.

Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts sexiness play

Vandora making up for the Saturday night party as Tobi whines behind her

(Twitter)
For the second Saturday night party in the Big Brother Naija house, Alex has been adjudged the housemate that brought heat to the dance floor.

Alex was judged by 4,164 viewers and twitter users as the best housemates with hot steps and moves on the dance floor as DJ Xclusive thrilled the housemates and viewers at the Saturday night party.

Miracle came next with 657 viewers rooting for him as the housemate that also brought fire to the dance floor.

Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts sexiness play

Alex and Vandora dancing ahead of the Saturday party

(Twitter)

 

Tobi, the head of the house, followed with 438 votes and Vandora with 219 votes.

 

Judging from Alex ability to dance at every opportunity in the house, it is not surprising to see her winning the contest of the housemate that brought the most heat on the dance floor.

ALSO READ: Lolu bursts into tears after DJ Exclusive hailed him, Teddy A kisses Bambam

In the same vein, Miracle got fans and viewers drooling over him when he decided to flaunt his sexiness by whining his waist to the sounds blaring from the speakers in the room as he prepares for the Saturday party.

Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts sexiness play

Miracle and Leo dancing ahead of the Saturday night party

(Twitter)

 

Miracle was joined in the dance and you can watch the video here.

 

The Saturday party was the high point of the day 13 in the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala.

