The Housemates wrapped their task of appreciating each other and evicted housemates with a lunch.
The week-long task, which was divided into three has seen the Housemates complimenting each other, doing things for one another, and eventually having lunch as a collective.
DJ Lambo led the housemates through an interesting party with hit Naija songs. Even though their party clothes didn’t come through, the housemates still turned up as usual.
The housemates up for possible evictions this week are: Miracle, Lolu, Cee-C, Anto and Khloe.
There are currently eight contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 76 days gone, the housemates have 9 more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.
Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.