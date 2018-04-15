Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Alex and Tobi's friendship Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Saturday night party, Alex and Tobi's friendship [Day 76 recap]

Viewers react to Saturday night party, Alex and Tobi's friendship: Here's a recap of day 76.

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 76.

Check out a recap of day 76, including social media reactions:

A united house

The Housemates wrapped their task of appreciating each other and evicted housemates with a lunch.

The week-long task, which was divided into three has seen the Housemates complimenting each other, doing things for one another, and eventually having lunch as a collective.

 

 

 

Saturday house party

DJ Lambo led the housemates through an interesting party with hit Naija songs. Even though their party clothes didn’t come through, the housemates still turned up as usual.

 

 

 

Friendship between Alex and Tobi

 

Twitter reactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The housemates up for possible evictions this week are: Miracle, Lolu, Cee-C, Anto and Khloe.

There are currently eight contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 76 days gone, the housemates have 9 more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.

