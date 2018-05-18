Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Aishat Abimbola's children, family in tears as she's buried

Aisha Abimbola Late actress' children, family in tears as she's buried (PHOTOS)

Friends, family members and fans of the actress gathered in Canada to pay their last respect as she begins her journey to eternal rest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Children of late actress, Aishat Abimbola were soaked in tears and sorrow as the remains of their mum was interred in far away Canada.

The interment was conducted on Thursday, May 17, 2018, according to Islamic tenets.

Friends, family members and fans of the actress gathered in Canada to bid her final farewell.

Pulse was able to get some pictures from the interment ceremony.

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead play Late Aishat Abimbola was buried on Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Facebook )

 

ALSO READ: Remembering late actress' memorable role in "Omoge Campus"

The popular actress and producer, died on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 after a career that spanned more than a decade.

The actress whose name will always be synonymous with the "Omoge Campus" movie, died of breast cancer in Canada.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aisha Abimbola "Omoge Campus" actress is deadbullet
2 Aisha Abimbola 7 things you should know about the late Yoruba actressbullet
3 Aisha Abimbola Ali Baba mourns actress, shares screenshot of last...bullet

Related Articles

Aisha Abimbola "Omoge Campus" actress is dead
Aisha Abimbola Remembering late actress' memorable role in "Omoge Campus" [Watch]
Moji Olaiya Remembering Yoruba actress 1 year after shocking death
Aisha Abimbola Ali Baba mourns actress, shares screenshot of last WhatsApp chat
Aisha Abimbola AGN reacts to Yoruba actress' death
Aisha Abimbola 7 things you should know about the late Yoruba actress
 Aisha Abimbola Actress set to premiere "T’omi T’eje" in the U.S

Movies

Celebrities react to the death of Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola
Aisha Abimbola Remembering late actress' memorable role in "Omoge Campus" [Watch]
Moji Olaiya
Moji Olaiya Remembering Yoruba actress 1 year after shocking death
What critics are saying about Deadpool
"Deadpool 2" Here's what critics are saying about anticipated Marvel superhero movie
Celebrities react to the death of Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola
Aisha Abimbola AGN reacts to Yoruba actress' death