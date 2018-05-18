Aishat Abimbola's children, family in tears as she's buried

news

Children of late actress, Aishat Abimbola were soaked in tears and sorrow as the remains of their mum was interred in far away Canada.

The interment was conducted on Thursday, May 17, 2018, according to Islamic tenets.

Friends, family members and fans of the actress gathered in Canada to bid her final farewell.

Pulse was able to get some pictures from the interment ceremony.

The popular actress and producer, died on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 after a career that spanned more than a decade.

The actress whose name will always be synonymous with the "Omoge Campus" movie, died of breast cancer in Canada.