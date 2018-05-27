Home > Entertainment > Movies >

AFRIMA 2018 opens for entries

AFRIMA 2018 Annual music award opens for entries

The fifth edition of the All Africa Music Awards which holds annually is now receiving entries for this year's event.

  • Published:
AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana play

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana

(afrima)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's about that time of the year again when music is celebrated in Africa at the biggest music award, AFRIMA.

The fifth edition of the All Africa Music Awards which holds annually is now receiving entries for this year's event.

ALSO READ: Ycee wins Best African Hip-hop Artist at music award ceremony

The AU unveiled the calender of events in Accra, Ghana on Friday, May 24, 2018 after a meeting and courtesy visit to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The submission portal opened on May 25, 2018.

While welcoming the delegation led by the Head of Culture, African Union Commission, Mrs. Angela Martins, at the Presidential Office, Jubilee House, Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo applauded the initiative for creating a platform that showcases Africa positively to the rest of the world through the creativity of the music talents as well as distinct African cultural heritage.

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana play

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana

(afrima)

 

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana play

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana

(AFRIMA)

He stated, “The people of Ghana are proud to host the 2018 AFRIMA World Media Calendar Unveiling event and to receive the delegation of officials of AU and AFRIMA as well the talented artistes and the media. I’m excited to hear AFRIMA is engaging the rest of the world on an intellectual platform with conferences and the music awards. We hope you have had a remarkable experience of Ghanaian hospitality. Our hope is that we will host the main awards ceremony”.

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana play

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana

(arima)

 

The 5th AFRIMA Calendar shows the details from the build up to the main event activities which will lead up to the 5th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony taking place on November 25, 2018.

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana play

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana

(afrima)

 

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana play

AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana

(afrima)

 

Celebrities in attendance included, 2Face Idibia, Seyi Shay, Victoria Kimani, to name a few.

ALSO READ: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage win at music award ceremony [Full winners list]

The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, is an iconic continental award conceptualized to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the African race.

Stay with us for more information on this year's event.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Aishat Abimbola Late actress' children, family in tears as she's buried...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Cee-C on which housemate she misjudged in the...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Cee-C speaks on most shocking report she read...bullet

Related Articles

New Music Harrysong - Selense feat. Kizz Daniel, Reekado Banks
Davido 10 essential tracks by O.B.O you should listen to
Asikey George AFRIMA 2017 winner discusses career journey, plans for the year 2018
Pulse List 2017 10 Hottest Nigerian Musicians Of 2017
Album Review Oritsefemi is the most favoured man alive on "L.I.F.E"
Wizkid Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale says Nigerian star is not special
Wizkid vs Davido Whether EMA or AFRIMA, let’s all celebrate musical achievements
Music Ycee – 'I wish'
AFRIMA 2017 Review Wizkid the god, African surprises, and a shaky Seyi Shay created one of the best editions ever
AFRIMA 2017 Ycee wins Best African Hip-hop Artist at music award ceremony

Movies

There's no good reason for why Solo: A Star Wars Story exists
Pulse Movie Review There's no good reason for why Solo: A Star Wars Story exists
Classic Nollywood movies
Pulse Staff Picks What Nigerian movies remind you of your childhood?
Samuel Ajibola in "Day of Reckoning"
Children's Day 5 child actors only 90s kids will remember
Watch episode 5 of new web series, Corper Shun
"Corper Shun" Alani makes a drastic move in episode 5 of web series