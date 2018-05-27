AFRIMA 2018 opens for entries

news

It's about that time of the year again when music is celebrated in Africa at the biggest music award, AFRIMA.

The fifth edition of the All Africa Music Awards which holds annually is now receiving entries for this year's event .

The AU unveiled the calender of events in Accra, Ghana on Friday, May 24, 2018 after a meeting and courtesy visit to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The submission portal opened on May 25, 2018.

While welcoming the delegation led by the Head of Culture, African Union Commission, Mrs. Angela Martins, at the Presidential Office, Jubilee House, Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo applauded the initiative for creating a platform that showcases Africa positively to the rest of the world through the creativity of the music talents as well as distinct African cultural heritage.

He stated, “The people of Ghana are proud to host the 2018 AFRIMA World Media Calendar Unveiling event and to receive the delegation of officials of AU and AFRIMA as well the talented artistes and the media. I’m excited to hear AFRIMA is engaging the rest of the world on an intellectual platform with conferences and the music awards. We hope you have had a remarkable experience of Ghanaian hospitality. Our hope is that we will host the main awards ceremony”.

The 5th AFRIMA Calendar shows the details from the build up to the main event activities which will lead up to the 5th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony taking place on November 25, 2018.

Celebrities in attendance included, 2Face Idibia, Seyi Shay, Victoria Kimani, to name a few.

The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, is an iconic continental award conceptualized to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the African race.

Stay with us for more information on this year's event.