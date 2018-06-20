news

The first trailer for "Creed II," the sequel to the 2015 successful boxing film "Creed" is out, featuring Michael B. Jordan's as Adonis Creed.

In the upcoming sequel, under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for a bout against the son of Ivan Drago - the former Russian fighter who killed his father in the ring years earlier.

In the sequel, Jordan returns as Adonis Johnson, professional boxer Florian Munteanu plays Vitor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

Tessa Thompson also returns as Adonis’ love interest, Bianca. The film also stars Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne, Wood Harris as Tony ‘Little Duke’ Burton, Andre Ward as Danny ‘Stuntman’ Wheeler and Russell Hornsby as Buddy Marcelle.

Written by Sylvester Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker, and directed by Steven Caple Jr., the film is set for release on November 21.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film is on board as an executive producer.

Against an estimated budget of $35 million, the first "Creed" grossed $173.5 million. It also got Stallone an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.