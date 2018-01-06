Abba T Makama's "Green White Green" is finally on Netflix

news

Abba Makama's "Green White Green" is finally available on Netflix.

About "Green White Green"

The movie tells the story of a group of young bohemian artists, who hang out and search for direction in their lives in the stagnant months leading up to the beginning of their university studies.

Critical Acclaim of "Green White Green"

The movie screened at several international film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, and for the first time in Nigeria at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Lights, Camera, Africa!!! Film Festival.

It was positively received by Nigerians in attendance, and also received positive reviews from international media.

Finding an audience in Nigeria

Abba Makama's "Green White Green," one of the eight Nollywood movies that screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and enjoyed positive reviews from Variety, Indiewire and Vice, was rejected by Nigerian distributors, who felt that the movie-going public hasn't evolved to a level where they can assimilate certain types of work.

The movie was described as unfit for cinema by a Filmone Distribution representative at the 2017 VEXPO Creative Content Conference, which held on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Is it insulting that film distributors think Nigerians can't comprehend certain genre of films?

"I don't know whether it's an insult. It's business, you know," Makama told Wana Udobang during an interview.

"They have spent billions of naira setting up this infrastructure to make money back. To now say 'we are going to test with this art film,' it's business. I clearly understand where the powers that be are coming from."

Nevertheless, "Green White Green" is a commercial success.

According to Makama, the film has done well at festivals, signed a lucrative deal with Netflix and aired on several international airlines.

"We are making our money back, and then some. So, there isn't just one distribution portal in the planet. There are several," He told Udobang.

Makama's other upcoming projects include "Shaitan," one of the anthologies of short films titled "Visions," which is being made by three young filmmakers under the collective "Surreal 16."