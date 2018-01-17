Home > Entertainment > Movies >

A Nigerian version of popular TV game show Family Feud is in the works

Family Feud A Nigerian version of popular TV game show is in the works

Ultima Studios is ready to launch a Nigerian format of "Family Feud" game show this 2018.

A Nigerian version of "Family Feud" TV Game show is coming soon play

Steve Harvey and the Obus on Family Feud US

Ultima Studios has announced the launch of a Nigerian adaptation of popular US TV  game show, "Family Feud."

According to the production company, the upcoming TV game show will be bigger and more successful than existing shows, "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" and "Project Fame West Africa."

"Ultima Studios is ready to launch these formats for Nigerian audience later in the year, and this move promises to be another success, even bigger than Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Project Fame West Africa and any other from our stables,"  the production company told Pulse Nigeria.

About Family Feud

Family Feud is an American television game show created by Mark Goodson.

On the show, two families compete to name the most popular responses to survey questions in order to win cash and prizes.

The program which premiered in the US on July 12, 1976, is currently hosted by American comedian and TV host, Steve Harvey.

play Steve Harvey hosts the American version of Family Feud Game Show (CBS)

A Nigerian family on Family Feud USA

In 2017, a Nigerian family went viral for being extra on an episode of the show.

The five siblings of the Obu family won Harvey and the audience over with their pre-game introduction, dance moves, and amusing banter shared with Harvey over the oddity of their last name.

Popularity of Family Feud game show

The popularity of the show in the United States led it to become a worldwide franchise. The show currently has over 50 adaptations outside the United States.

Countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, and the United Kingdom, have aired their own versions of "Family Feud."

play A family on Family Feud US

 

Release date for Family Feud in Nigeria

There has been no official release date attached to the game show. But according to Ultima Studios, Family Feud is scheduled for a 2018 release.

The production company is yet to announce the host of the new TV show.

Ultima Studios is popular for family TV shows such as "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" and "Project Fame West Africa."

