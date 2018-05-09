Lifetime is making a documentary series about the sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly.

news

Llifetime has announced a Docuseries and TV movie about R. Kelly, who is currently facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

On Monday, May 7, 2018, the network announced that decades of allegations against the singer will be made into a documentary series and a feature-length movie.

The docuseries will feature interviews with survivors of Kelly's alleged "cult" and also people from Kelly’s inner circle who have decided to speak up for the first time.

The series and untitled feature are part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign. The announcement comes a week after Time’s Up leaders demanded further investigation into the singer's conduct, which has over the years included allegations of sexual coercion and mental abuse.

Using the hashtag #MuteRKelly, they took to Twitter to ask Spotify, Apple Music among others to cancel his concerts and also cease to host his music.

R. Kelly has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct for years. In 2002, he was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography, but was acquitted.

In 2017, it was reported that Kelly held women against their will; an accusation which Kelly denied in a statement.

In a BBC Three documentary, which aired in March, his ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones accused him of abuse and training young women to be his “pets.” Kelly also denied the accusations in a statement to PEOPLE.

The docuseries will be executive produced by Dream Hampton.