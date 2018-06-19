Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

A discovery of truths

The Eve A discovery of truths

The thing is, what exactly does he feel? For whom does he feel it and whose heart will he have to break?

  • Published:
A discovery of truths play

A discovery of truths
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s all fun and games until a random beach visitor became a guest at a bachelor’s eve party on the same island resort. Funsho Oni, though shy, discovers his inner warrior and fights for what he feels.

The thing is, what exactly does he feel? For whom does he feel it and whose heart will he have to break?

Now you can watch and enjoy this steamy romantic drama with a comic feel on BoxOffice by DStv. Simply press the green button on your Explora remote to rent ‘The Eve’ which  features  John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Kunle Remi, Adeolu Adefarasin, Mawuli Gavor, Efa Iwara, Ronke Oshodi, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Nwaefuna

The Eve chronicles the topsy-turvy days leading up to a supposedly happy couple’s wedding day. Get comfortable on your couch, visit bo.dstv.com to rent and enjoy ‘The Eve’ today on BoxOffice for only N400.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Nelson Gold Rising Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after 26th birthdaybullet
2 Bambino Anachina Nollywood producer is deadbullet
3 Pulse List 10 Nollywood actors who died in 2017bullet

Related Articles

"Castle & Castle" Legal drama series starring RMD, Dakore Akande gets release date
World Cup 2018 7 football films you can watch during this year's tournament
Bambino Anachina Nollywood producer is dead
Nelson Gold Rising Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after 26th birthday
MTV Base Fit Fam Iyanya, Beverly Osu, Eva Aloridah, others set to appear on new season of TV series
Yemi Solade Actor says Nigeria is killing him, doesn't know how his colleagues afford luxury cars
Nneka Adams From child actress to Nollywood star
Pulse Staff Pick 7 TV shows you should be watching in 2018
"Corper Shun" Drama brews from within in episode 8 of web series

Movies

Castle and Castle with RMD, Dakore Akande gets release date
"Castle & Castle" Legal drama series starring RMD, Dakore Akande gets release date
5 football films to watch during FIFA World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018 7 football films you can watch during this year's tournament
Season 3 of MTV Base Fit Fam
MTV Base Fit Fam Iyanya, Beverly Osu, Eva Aloridah, others set to appear on new season of TV series
Yemi Solade has been accused of sexual harassment by an aspiring Nollywood actress
Yemi Solade Actor says Nigeria is killing him, doesn't know how his colleagues afford luxury cars