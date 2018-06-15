Pulse.ng logo
7 TV shows you should be watching in 2018

If you're in need of recommendations, Pulse staff have put together 7 TV shows you should be watching in 2018.

5 things you should know Benedict Cumberbatch Patrick Melrose play

Benedict Cumberbatch as Patrick Melrose

(Showtime )
We're now halfway through 2018, and the year has already seen quite a number of great TV shows worth seeing.

There is a huge amount of TV to watch this year, but if you're in need of recommendations, Pulse staff has put together seven TV shows you should be watching in 2018.

From new shows such as "Killing Eve" to returning shows like "Atlanta," check them out below:

1. "Killing Eve"

3. "Killing Eve" play

3. "Killing Eve"

(BBC America)
 

Pulse Staff: Hilarious and bloody, this spy thriller which you shouldn't miss out on in 2018, is based on Luke Jennings' Codename Villanelle novella series.

This is worth your time, even if it's just to watch the chemistry between Sandra Oh - who I miss on "Grey's Anatomy - and Jodie Comer as MI5 agent and psychopathic assassin, resepectively.

2. "Bold Type"

play Poster for The Bold Type
 

Inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, "Bold Type"  is centered around three friends – Jane, Kat and Sutton – who all work for Scarlet, a global women's magazine.

Pulse Staff: It is so relateable to me as a 'young' woman working in a media organization. I think every woman can relate to a show about female-work relationships and the beauty of relationships between ladies.

Also, who doesn't love a show about  finding a voice, and exploring sexuality and fashion?

3. "Atlanta"

null play

null
 

Pulse Staff: In its second season, "Atlanta,"  the Donald Glover breakout comedy series, leaned so heavily into horror.

From a horror episode inspired by Michael Jackson to a remake of Drake’s 'Hotline Bling,' the second season, in a very compelling manner, continued to start conversations about topical issues such as race, pop culture and poverty.

4. "Patrick Melrose"

play Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose
 

A five-part drama miniseries starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, the series follows the story of a man from a very privileged yet traumatic childhood, set in the 1980s.

Pulse Staff: I love love 'Patrick Melrose'. In my opinion, it's a must-see for every Nigerian parent and child as it showcases the effects of bad parenting, and it does not hurt that Cumberbatch is a terrific actor.

Also, it is probably the only TV series without the homosexuality theme. That's a plus for a lot of people.

5. "Westworld"

Marsden with co-star Evan Rachel Wood in the first season of HBO’s Westworld. play

Marsden with co-star Evan Rachel Wood in the first season of HBO’s Westworld.

(HBO)
 

Pulse Staff: "Westworld" continues its display of originality and imagination in its second season. The show returned in April after a dramatic season finale which saw the death of Dr. Robert Ford and the start of a host revolution in the mark.

Apart from its high production value and compelling characters, the second season of "Westworld" is so intense and intriguing. You have no excuse not to have seen it.

6. "Dear White People"

play Dear White People (Netflix)

Pulse Staff: In its second season, "Dear White People," a Netflix show about black students attending a predominantly white university is just as consciously blunt as its first season.

From police brutality to abortion to race-based traumatic, "Dear White People" boldly tackles several issues you can relate to in your own way. You totally need to binge-watch this one.

7. "Billions"

play
 

Pulse Staff: You really should be watching "Billions." The episodes are wonderfully crafted. The rivalry between Chuck Rhodes and Axelrod is fascinating. And the acting is superb.

Really, you should be watching this show, which in my opinion, is the most enthralling story about money and power on the small screen.

Which of these shows are you jumping on?

