7 things you should know about Marvel's Avengers Infinity War

"Deadpool 2" 7 things you should know about Marvel's latest superhero film

Who is Cable and what's "Deadpool 2" about? Here are seven things you should know before seeing "Deadpool 2."

Marvel Studios' latest superhero film "Deadpool 2,"  hits cinemas this weekend and here are seven things you should know about it.

1. What is "Deadpool 2" about?

"Deadpool 2" is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of same name.

In the sequel, the wisecracking mercenary, Deadpool, joins forces with three mutants - Bedlam, Shatterstar and Domino - to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable.

null play

null

(Fox)

 

2. Cast and Crew  of "Deadpool 2"

In the sequel, Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the titular foul-mouthed hero. Other returning cast include Morena Baccarin, who plays Wade Wilson’s love interest, Vanessa, and T.J. Miller as Wade’s friend, Weasel.

"Deadpool 2" also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand and Jack Kesy.

Tim Miller, the director, who helmed the first film was initially signed on to helm the sequel. However, he quit the project after reportedly having creative differences with Reynolds.

"Deadpool 2" is directed by David Leitch, who is popular for helming "John Wick" and "Atomic Blonde."

3. Who is Cable?

In "Deadpool 2," Wilson is up against the time-travelling Nathan Summers, aka Cable; a warrior infected with the techno-organic virus that renders him cybernetic.

In the sequel, Cable battles Deadpool over the life of a young mutant named Russell.

play Domino is a new character in Deadpool (Marvel)

4. Who is Domino?

Neena Thurman a.k.a. Domino is a new character in "Deadpool" played by  Played by Zazie Beetz. She is a mercenary who possesses a mutant power that is able to manipulate probability.

In the movie, fans also get to see her stylish combat skills including marksmanship.

5. Deadpool forms  the X-Force in sequel

In the sequel, Deadpool assembles his own team of mutants which he calls X-Force. The members of the team include Domino, Bedlam, Shatterstar,  Zeigeist and Pete Wisdom.

Deadpool play

Deadpool

(Twitter/Manchester United )

 

6. What critics are saying about the film

The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, who have praised its humor, performances and action sequences.

7. Release date

The film which started filming in early 2017 and finished filming on June 1, 2017, debuts in cinemas on May 18, 2018.

