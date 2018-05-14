news

The television sphere is excited with the launch of "Patrick Melrose," a comedy-drama which brings Benedict Cumberbatch back to our small screens after Sherlock Holmes.

Here are five things you should know about the much-talked about literary adaptation.

1. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, the show is an adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s series of semi-autobiographical novels, which were published in five parts between 1992 and 2012.

2. As the titular character in the comedy-drama, Cumberbatch is Patrick, an aristocratic playboy who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by an abusive father.

3. The series takes place in a range of locations and times, from the south of France in the 1960s to New York in the 1980s and Britain in the early 2000s.

4. The series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hugo Weaving, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Anna Madeley, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, and Indira Varma alongside Cumberbatch.

5. "Patrick Melrose" has received mostly positive reviews so far.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “there's absolutely no denying that the writing, directing and especially Cumberbatch will make you want to return each week”.

The Daily Telegraph describes Cumberbatch's acting as “a bravura tight-rope walk given the obvious temptation to surrender to the hamminess that the role of the debauched posh boy fleeing a childhood ordeal invites”.

Produced by Cumberbatch and directed by Edward Berger, the limited five-episode series premiered on Saturday May 12, 2018.