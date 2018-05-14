Home > Entertainment > Movies >

5 things you should know Benedict Cumberbatch's Patrick Melrose

"Patrick Melrose" 5 things you should know about the new Benedict Cumberbatch miniseries

Ready for Benedict Cumberbatch's comeback to TV? Here are five things you should know about "Patrick Melrose."

  • Published:
5 things you should know Benedict Cumberbatch Patrick Melrose play

Benedict Cumberbatch as Patrick Melrose

(Showtime )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The television sphere is excited with the launch of "Patrick Melrose," a comedy-drama which brings Benedict Cumberbatch back to our small screens after Sherlock Holmes.

Here are five things you should know about the much-talked about literary adaptation.

1. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, the show is an adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s series of semi-autobiographical novels, which were published in five parts between 1992 and 2012.

play 5 things you should know Benedict Cumberbatch Patrick Melrose (Vogue )

2. As the titular character in the comedy-drama, Cumberbatch is Patrick, an aristocratic playboy who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by an abusive father.

3. The series takes place in a range of locations and times, from the south of France in the 1960s to New York in the 1980s and Britain in the early 2000s.

play Patrick Melrose is also produced by Benedict Cumberbatch who plays the titular role (Showtime )

 

4. The series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hugo Weaving, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Anna Madeley, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, and Indira Varma alongside Cumberbatch.

5. "Patrick Melrose" has received mostly positive reviews so far.

 According to The Hollywood Reporter, “there's absolutely no denying that the writing, directing and especially Cumberbatch will make you want to return each week”.

The Daily Telegraph describes Cumberbatch's acting as “a bravura tight-rope walk given the obvious temptation to surrender to the hamminess that the role of the debauched posh boy fleeing a childhood ordeal invites”.

play Teaser image for new series, Patrick Melrose (Showtime )

 

Produced by Cumberbatch and directed by Edward Berger, the limited five-episode series premiered on Saturday May 12, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rightsbullet
2 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija "I don’t think I owe Tobi any apology now" - Cee-C...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 3 new Nigerian TV shows you need to watch
R. Kelly Documentary series about sexual abuse allegations against singer is in the works
"Inspector K" The unthinkable happen as Office Gambe is in charge for the day in episode 4 [Watch]
"The Mr X Family" TV show starring RMD and Ego Boyo gets release date on Africa Magic
Rok Film studio launches 2 new channels on DSTV
Salman Khan The off-screen antics of Bollywood bad boy
"Nigerian Trade" Jade Osiberu announces new film inspired by true events
"Corper Shun" The suffering commences in episode 2 of web series
Terry tha Rapman Rapper claims Uche Jombo stole his "Boyz are not smiling slogan" for new TV series, calls her out in new single
"Corper Shun" A major fight breaks out in episode 3 of web series

Movies

Stars of Rafiki
"Rafiki" First LGBT movies receives massive applause at Cannes Film Festival
Toke Makunwa features on CNN's African Voices
Toke Makinwa Media personality featured on CNN's African Voices
Patience Ozokwor is famous (and notorious) for her motherly roles in Nollywood movies
Mother's Day 10 best Nollywood movie mums
"In Love And Ashes" now showing
"In Love And Ashes" Episode 1 of series takes us away from the eternal chaos of Lagos