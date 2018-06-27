Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

5 quick steps to register for Talent Factory Academy

Multichoice 5 steps to register for Talent Factory Academy 12 month training

So what are you waiting for? Hurry now and take advantage of this life-changing all expense paid training

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Entries for the fully-funded Multichoice Talent Factory Academy is currently open to all aspiring film & TV creatives. If you still haven’t registered, here are 5 quick steps to help you submit your entry before it closes:

Step 1: Go to www.multichoicetalentfactory.com and register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email.

5 quick steps to register for Talent Factory Academy fully-funded 12 month training play

5 quick steps to register for Talent Factory Academy fully-funded 12 month training

 

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTF website, where you will then click on the ‘Apply’ tab to start the application process.

Step 3: Once the Apply tab opens, fill in all the required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation (FORMAT: these can be in PDF or Word doc).

play

 

Step 4: Click Save and Complete the application process.

Step 5: It’s A wrap! You will get an email in your inbox to confirm successful registration.

play

 

So what are you waiting for? Hurry now and take advantage of this life-changing all expense paid training.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
2 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress has been invited to become a member of...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Nigerians go crazy over Tobi begging Cee C on...bullet

Related Articles

MTV Base Fit Fam Iyanya, Beverly Osu, Eva Aloridah, others set to appear on new season of TV series
Nneka Adams From child actress to Nollywood star
MultiChoice Enroll to company's 'Talent Factory' academy
AMC Series Watch for non-stop entertainment
MultiChoice Enroll to company's 'Talent Factory Academy' now
Sex, Rape & Consent How MTV Shuga IRL is changing the narrative
"Deadpool 2" Here's what critics are saying about anticipated Marvel superhero movie

Movies

Castle and Castle with RMD, Dakore Akande
"Castle and Castle" Watch RMD, Dakore Akande in trailer for new legal drama series
Issa Rae has funny mirror image in Insecure season 3 teaser
"Insecure" Watch new hilarious season 3 trailer
Fantastic Numbers movie worth N35M gets release date
"Fantastic Numbers" Nollywood movie worth N35M gets release date
The Washerman starring Etinosa, IK Ogbonna gets release date
"The Washerman" Romantic comedy starring Etinosa Idemudia, IK Ogbonna, Frank Donga gets release date