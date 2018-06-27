5 quick steps to register for Talent Factory Academy fully-funded 12 month training

news

Entries for the fully-funded Multichoice Talent Factory Academy is currently open to all aspiring film & TV creatives. If you still haven’t registered, here are 5 quick steps to help you submit your entry before it closes:

Step 1: Go to www.multichoicetalentfactory.com and register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email.

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTF website, where you will then click on the ‘Apply’ tab to start the application process.

Step 3: Once the Apply tab opens, fill in all the required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation (FORMAT: these can be in PDF or Word doc).

Step 4: Click Save and Complete the application process.

Step 5: It’s A wrap! You will get an email in your inbox to confirm successful registration.

So what are you waiting for? Hurry now and take advantage of this life-changing all expense paid training.

