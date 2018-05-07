"Crazy People," and other Nollywood movies coming to cinemas this May.

May has quite a number of new Nollywood movies to offer comedy lovers.

Pulse Movies has rounded up movies coming to the cinemas in May 2018, including "Talking Dolls" and "Crazy People."

Check out all the new Nollywood movies you could see this May.

1."Crazy People"

"Crazy People" stars Ramsey Nouah as a famous Nollywood star, who returns to the industry after a one-year hiatus. He is on a mission to track down and prosecute one person – his impersonator.

With the help of his new manager Lucinda, a fellow inmate while he was confined in Rosewood Medical Centre, a mental facility, he sets out to find the imposter.

Produced and directed by Moses Inwang, the movie also stars Chioma “Chigul” Omerua, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Monalisa Chinda, Desmond Elliot and Kunle Afolayan.

"Crazy People" debuts in cinemas on May 18.

2. "The Ghost and the Tout"

Directed by Charles Uwagbai and produced by Toyin Aimakhu, "The Ghost and the Tout" follows the story of a young lady, who is able to see a ghost. She sets out to help the ghost solve a murder case.

The movie stars Toyin Aimakhu, Femi Adebayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Akpotha, Lasisi Elenu, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Dele Odule, Chiwetalu Agu, Rachel Okonkwo, Bayray McNwizu,Chigurl and Bobrisky.

"The Ghost and the Tout" debuts in cinemas on May 11.

3. "Talking Dolls"

"Talking Dolls" explores what happens when love happens to you at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Directed by Sukie Oduwole, the movie stars Daniel K. Daniel, Belinda Effah, Tamara Komboye, Mofe Duncan and Victoria Inyama.

The movie debuts in cinemas on May 11.

4. "Alexandra"

A tale of love, passion and revenge, "Alexandra" tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, who meets and falls in love with an American online.

When she moves to the United States of America to live with her spouse, her nightmare begins.

Directed by Robert Peters, and starring Steffl, Vivica.A.Fox, Joseph Benjamin, Ada Ameh and Rob Hays, "Alexandra" debuts on May 5.

