Home > Entertainment > Movies >

5 Nollywood movies you should see this May

Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this May

  • Published:

"Crazy People," and other Nollywood movies coming to cinemas this May.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

May has quite a number of new Nollywood movies to offer comedy lovers.

Pulse Movies has rounded up movies coming to the cinemas in May 2018, including "Talking Dolls" and "Crazy People."

Check out all the new Nollywood movies you could see this May.

1."Crazy People"

Nollywood movies showing in cinemas this May play

"Crazy People" is one of the Nollywood movies showing in cinemas this May

(Instagram/Ramsey Nouah )
 

"Crazy People" stars Ramsey Nouah as a famous Nollywood star, who returns  to the industry after a one-year hiatus. He is on a mission to track down and prosecute one person – his impersonator.

With the help of his new manager Lucinda, a fellow inmate while he was confined in Rosewood Medical Centre, a mental facility, he sets out to find the imposter.

Produced and directed by Moses Inwang, the movie also stars Chioma “Chigul” Omerua, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Monalisa Chinda, Desmond Elliot and Kunle Afolayan.

"Crazy People" debuts in cinemas on May 18.

2. "The Ghost and the Tout"

The Ghost and The Tout is an upcoming Nollywood movie play

The Ghost and The Tout is an upcoming Nollywood movie

 

Directed by Charles Uwagbai and produced by Toyin Aimakhu, "The Ghost and the Tout" follows the story of a young lady, who is able to see a ghost. She sets out to help the ghost solve a murder case.

The movie stars Toyin Aimakhu, Femi Adebayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Akpotha, Lasisi Elenu, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Dele Odule, Chiwetalu Agu, Rachel Okonkwo, Bayray McNwizu,Chigurl and Bobrisky.

"The Ghost and the Tout" debuts in cinemas on May 11.

3. "Talking Dolls"

play

"Talking Dolls" explores what happens when love happens to you at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Directed by Sukie Oduwole, the movie stars Daniel K. Daniel, Belinda Effah, Tamara Komboye, Mofe Duncan and Victoria Inyama.

The movie debuts in cinemas on May 11.

4. "Alexandra"

Watch Vivica Fox, Joseph Benjamin, Ada Ameh trailer Alexandra play

Poster for "Alexandra" starring Vivica Fox, Joseph Benjamin, Ada Ameh
 

A tale of love, passion and revenge, "Alexandra" tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, who meets and falls in love with an American online.

When she moves to the United States of America to live with her spouse, her nightmare begins. 

Directed by Robert Peters, and starring Steffl, Vivica.A.Fox, Joseph Benjamin, Ada Ameh and Rob Hays, "Alexandra" debuts on May 5.

Which of these movies are you most excited about?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and...bullet
2 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her statebullet

Related Articles

2018 10 most anticipated Hollywood movies of next year
"The Wedding Party" Do we need another sequel?
Google These are Nigeria’s most searched for movies/TV series of 2017
Pulse Staff Pick 10 best TV series of 2017
Pulse Opinion Has 2017 been a terrible year for Nollywood movies?
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 movie directors of 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top Nollywood movies of the year
Pulse List 2017 Top 7 Nollywood actresses of the year
Pulse List 10 Nollywood actors who died in 2017
Pulse List 5 most anticipated reality TV shows of 2018

Movies

Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun
"Corper Shun" The suffering commences in episode 2 of web series
Watch episode 7 of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo faces a major disappointment, Ranti gets a shocking surprise in episode 7 [Watch]
2018 MTV Movie and TV awards full list of nominees
2018 MTV Movie and TV awards "Black Panther," "Girls Trip," "Stranger Things," Emilia Clarke among nominees
Chika Ike's next feature film is titled Small Chops
Chika Ike Actress' next feature film is titled "Small Chops"