June has quite a number of new Nollywood movies to offer movie lovers.

Pulse Movies has rounded up movies coming to the cinemas in June 2018, including "Guyn Man" and "Boss of all Bosses."

Check out all the new Nollywood movies you could see this June.

1."Rule Number One "

A movie about the friendship, "Rule Number One" tells the story of two best friends, who fight for the first time over a man.

The plot explores what becomes of their friendship through the fights, the attacks and the tears.

roduced by Afurobi Oluchi and directed by Lyndsey Efejuku, the romantic comedy debuts in cinemas on June 1.

2. "Boss of all Bosses"

In "Boss of all Bosses," Tony is an obnoxious M.D of an oil and gas company called Hemcorp.

Tony’s reign is finally put to a halt when the dissatisfied CEO, Thomas, decides to create competition by employing Samuel as the second M.D in the company.

The movie stars Nedu, Akpororo, Bishop Ime, Patience Ozokwo, Senator, Emeka Kachikwu, Adunni Ade, Sani Danja, Babatunde Oyinbo, Eniola Badmus and more.

"Boss of all Bosses" debuts in cinemas on June 12.

3. "Guyn Man"

Detailing the lives of best friends since university; Anaya Ekiye and Ikechukwu Mordi Jnr., the story is woven around their simple yet complex relationship and raises the question: ‘Can friends be in love and not know it?’

"Guyn Man" is out in cinemas on Friday, June 15, 2018.

4. "Ghetto Bred"

"Ghetto Bred" tells the story of Efe, a young vibrant lady who doesn't believe in love until Onons, who spoke the language she understood, and Fred, a complete gentleman.

Starring Eniola Badmus, Yaw, Ushbebe, Helen Paul, Peggy Ovire, Jide Kosoko, Nnedu Wazobia, Ireti Osayemi and Bolanle Ninalowo, "Ghetto Bred" debuts on June 15.

Which of these movies are you most excited about?