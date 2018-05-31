Home > Entertainment > Movies >

5 Nollywood movies you should see this June

Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this June

"Guyn Man" and other Nollywood movies coming to cinemas this June.

June has quite a number of new Nollywood movies to offer movie lovers.

Pulse Movies has rounded up movies coming to the cinemas in June 2018, including "Guyn Man" and "Boss of all Bosses."

Check out all the new Nollywood movies you could see this June.

1."Rule Number One "

Keira Hewatch, Bucci Franklin Rule Number One trailer play

Keira Hewatch, Bucci Franklin star in Rule Number

(Mogson Production)
 

A movie about the friendship, "Rule Number One" tells the story of two best friends, who fight for the first time over a man.

The plot explores what becomes of their friendship through the fights, the attacks and the tears.

roduced by Afurobi Oluchi and directed by Lyndsey Efejuku, the romantic comedy debuts in cinemas on June 1.

2. "Boss of all Bosses"

play

 

In "Boss of all Bosses," Tony is an obnoxious M.D of an oil and gas company called Hemcorp. 

Tony’s reign is finally put to a halt when the dissatisfied CEO, Thomas, decides to create competition by employing Samuel as the second M.D in the company.

The movie stars Nedu, Akpororo, Bishop Ime, Patience Ozokwo, Senator, Emeka Kachikwu, Adunni Ade, Sani Danja, Babatunde Oyinbo, Eniola Badmus and more.

"Boss of all Bosses" debuts in cinemas on June 12.

3. "Guyn Man"

Guyn Man movie poster play

Guyn Man movie poster

 

Detailing the lives of best friends since university; Anaya Ekiye and Ikechukwu Mordi Jnr., the story is woven around their simple yet complex relationship and raises the question: ‘Can friends be in love and not know it?’

"Guyn Man" is out in cinemas on Friday, June 15, 2018.

4. "Ghetto Bred"

5 Nollywood movies you should see this June play

Official poster for new movie "Ghetto Bred"

 

"Ghetto Bred" tells the story of Efe, a young vibrant lady who doesn't believe in love until Onons, who spoke the language she understood, and Fred, a complete gentleman.

Starring Eniola Badmus, Yaw, Ushbebe, Helen Paul, Peggy Ovire, Jide Kosoko, Nnedu Wazobia, Ireti Osayemi and Bolanle Ninalowo, "Ghetto Bred" debuts on June 15.

