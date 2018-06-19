Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

5 famous footballers who have starred in a movie

World Cup 2018 5 famous footballers who have starred in a movie

From David Beckham to Pele, here are five famous footballers who have appeared in a movie.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Over the years, several famous footballers have starred in movies and TV series.

From Pele to David Beckham, Pulse Movies has put together five footballers who have featured on the silver screen.

Check them out:

1. Pele

Pele play

Pele

(Pele )
 

In the 1981 film "Escape to Victory," Brazil's triple World Cup winner played Luis Fernandez, an allied prisoner of war playing a match against a team of German soldiers.

He appeared in the film alongside top footballers like Bobby Moore, Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone.

2. Stan Collymore

play
 

In the 2006 film, "Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction," Collymore played Kevin Franks, sharing a steamy scene with Sharon Stone.

He has also played himself in TV series such as "This Morning," "The Weakest Link" and "The Verdict."

3. Bobby Moore

play
 

Bobby Moore, who captained West Ham United for over a decade and was captain of the England National team that won the FIFA World Cup in 1966, played Terry Brady in "Escape to Victory."

Moore starred alongside A-list actors like Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone in the 1981 film. He has also appeared in several episodes of the TV series ‘Till Death Do Us Part’.

4. Zinédine Zidane

5 football films to watch during FIFA World Cup 2018 play

7 football films to watch during FIFA World Cup 2018, including "Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait"
 

In 2006, Zidane appeared in the American animated sitcom "Family Guy," in the episode "Saving Private Brian." In the episode, he is seen headbutting an old lady as a parody of his headbutt on Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup Final.

He is also known for his roles in "Goal," "The Dream Begins," "Goal II: Living the Dream" and "Asterix at the Olympic Games."

5. David Beckham

David Beckham play

David Beckham

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

 

In 2005, Beckham, who played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan, made a cameo appearance in the film, "Goal."

Because of his friendship with Guy Ritche, Beckham made two cameo appearances in Ritche's films: as a projectionist in the 2015 "The Man from U.N.C.L.E" and as Trigger in the 2017 "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Nelson Gold Rising Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after 26th birthdaybullet
2 Bambino Anachina Nollywood producer is deadbullet
3 Pulse List 6 Nollywood actors who cried out for help before dyingbullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 7 football films you can watch during this year's tournament
Hakeem Kae-Kazim British-Nigerian actor on making it in Hollywood, his directorial debut, importance of telling African stories
Pulse List 5 real-life political drama that could be turned into Nollywood films
Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rights
Pulse List 7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies
Pulse List 3 new Nigerian TV shows you need to watch
John Boyega How British-Nigerian actor landed a role in the biggest movie franchise in the world
Big Brother Naija 5 types of #BBNaija supporters
Ramsey Nouah Actor on being passionate about craft, making directorial debut with "Living in Bondage" sequel, 'new Nollywood'
Pulse List These 5 Nigerian books are being made into movies and TV shows

Movies

Linda Ikeji talks to Business Insider about her new online TV, the cost of building it, and her future plans
Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur wants to make Nollywood movies different from what you're used to
Linda Ikeji TV
Linda Ikeji TV Here's how much it cost media entrepreneur to set up online streaming service
A discovery of truths
The Eve A discovery of truths
Castle and Castle with RMD, Dakore Akande gets release date
"Castle & Castle" Legal drama series starring RMD, Dakore Akande gets release date