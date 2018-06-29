5 2018 Nollywood films that shouldn't have gone to the cinemas

news

A sharp resemblance to 2017 , 2018 has so far been an endless stream of really awful Nollywood films capable of sucking hours of your life away.

These films have no business existing, but they exist. Probably because they are all "funny" and comedy films have, over the years, been perceived as the only way to rake in the cash at the box office.

Earlier this year, Rita Dominic said 'not all films should be in cinemas' and was attacked, mostly by her colleagues, who probably felt she was 'shaking a table' they all comfortable eat from.

But, just like previous years, Nollywood hasn't slowed down on its offerings of lackluster movies that have no business existing in a cinema, and here are the top five offenders of the year so far.

1. Disguise

The premise: A millionaire asks a group of young writers to find the answer to the question 'What do women want?' for a cash prize of 10 million naira.

No one asked for a movie that answers the above question. But, directed by Desmond Elliot and produced by Victor Okpala, a terrible one was made.

You most likely wouldn't easily figure that "Disguise" is a terrible film, especially when you look at its colourful cast, but its hollow synopsis and trailer should have been enough warning.

2. Boss of all Bosses

The Premise: The reign of an obnoxious MD of an oil and gas company comes to an end when the dissatisfied CEO decides to create competition by employing a second MD.

One of the most painful movie-going experiences is sitting through over an hour long of a 'comedy movie' and not laugh once; that's what "Boss of all Bosses" offers.

3. Ghetto Bred

The premise: Efe, a young vibrant lady who doesn't believe in love suddenly finds herself in a love triangle when she meets two men; a complete gentleman and a ghetto bred like her.

Most bad films often have some redeeming qualities that make the watching experience a little less stressful. Unfortunately, "Ghetto Bred" isn't one of them.

In the first 20 minutes of this film, with Olamide's 'Ghetto Bred' soundtrack playing in the background, you would find yourself trying to figure out if you're watching a bad music video or a bad film. Afterwards, you spend the remainder of the film trying to figure out what it's even about. And at the end, you're just so sad for wasting your time.

No one deserves to see "Ghetto Bred," at least, not with their hard-earned money.

4. Midnight Crew

The Premise: After spending four years in jail, a young cybercriminal tries to retrieve the money he hid in his house only to find out it’s been stolen.

With an unfocused script, bland acting and dialogue that is mostly unintelligible, "Midnight Crew" is nowhere near as funny or watchable as the producers probably think it is.

It shouldn't be in the cinemas. It shouldn't be on any streaming platform. And even if you have a thing for bad films, you shouldn't pay to see this one.

5. Sergeant Tutu

The Premise: Sergeant Tutu decides to investigate a crime with the help of his superior and crooked boss, Inspector Sam.

After being subjected to this saddening experience, you will be speechless. Not by the film's good use of humour, performances, fights and chases, but by how bad it is, and then you wonder: Why does this film even exist in the cinema? Why would someone pay so much for this?