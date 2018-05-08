3 new Nigerian TV shows you need to watch

news

Need something new to watch now that your favourite show - Big Brother Naija, "Jemeji" or "Battleground" - is over?

Pulse Movies has put together a list of three notable new Nigerian TV shows you could make out time for.

Check them out:

1. "Ajoche"

Produced by James Omokwe, 'Ajoche,' which means Kingdom in English language, aired its first episode on April 30, 2018, on Africa Magic Showcase.

Set in 1918, the Telenovela tells an epic story of a kingdom that goes on a bloody rampage after an innocent woman is murdered.

A thrilling story of war, love and betrayal, "Ajoche" stars talented actors such as Lucy Ameh, Hilda Dokubo, Femi Branch, TBoss, Bassey, Lota Chukwu, Lilian Afegbai and Efa Iwara.

"Ajoche" airs weekdays at 8:30PM, on DSTV channel 151, Africa Magic Showcase.

2. "Forbidden"

In "Forbidden," the secret affair between two lovers is exposed when the lady's colleague sends a picture of the couple making out to the blogs.

The telenovela stars Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Kunle Remi, Charles Etuebi, Theresa Edem, Bukola Oladipupo, Pearl Okorie, Sola Fosudo and Moyinoluwa Olutayo.

"Forbidden" airs weekdays at 8:00PM, on DSTV channel 151, Africa Magic Showcase.

3. "Mr X Family Show"

The Mr. X family show is a sitcom which tells the story of Mr. X, a wealthy, influential, single dad trying to run a successful business, raise his three kids to turn out right, and navigate the intriguing world of dating as he tries to find love again against the wishes of his kids.

It is not very easy for him handling the kids so he regularly enlists the help of his younger sister who is more of an accomplice than aunty.

The series, which also marks RMD's debut as a producer , stars the actor alongside fellow "Checkmate" star, Ego Boyo.

It shows on Sundays at 6:00PM, on DSTV channel 151, Africa Magic Showcase.