Home > Entertainment > Movies >

2018 MTV Movie and TV awards full list of nominees

2018 MTV Movie and TV awards "Black Panther," "Girls Trip," "Stranger Things," Emilia Clarke among nominees

"Black Panther" leads with a total of seven total nominations, while Netflix's "Stranger Things" follows with 6 nods.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2018 MTV Movie and TV awards full list of nominees play

1. "Black Panther" — $681.1 million

(Disney/Marvel)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The nominations for the 2018 MTV Movie and TV awards have been announced.

Marvel's 2018 blockbuster "Black Panther" tops the list with seven nods. It is closely followed by Netflix's "Stranger Things" with six nods.

Best Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls' Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

Best Show

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

Game of Thrones will return in April in 2019 play

Game of Thrones return month in 2019

(HBO)

 

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae, Insecure

Maise Williams, Game of Thrones

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

This clip will make you watch 'Avengers: Infinity War' play

Chadwick Boseman joins other Avengers' characters for the Hollywood premiere of the Avengers: Infinity War.

(Marvel Studio)

 

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), IT

Best Kiss

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One

KJ Apa & Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman, Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis, IT

Cristin Milioti, Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

"Black Panther" — released February 16, 2018 play

"Black Panther" — released February 16, 2018

(Marvel)

 

Best On-Screen Team

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright

IT, Finn Wolfhard , Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas

Ready Player One, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe

Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip

Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright: Black Panther

Best Fight

Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer

Avengers: Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke

Thor: Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth

Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary

Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z's "Footnootes for 4:44"

The Defiant Ones

Best Reality Series/Franchise

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul's Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

Hosted by Tiffany Haddish, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will hold on Monday, June 18, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her statebullet
3 Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Rochas Okorocha hosting Miracle,...bullet

Related Articles

"Black Panther" Watch these emotional deleted scenes
"Black Panther" Superhero movie to end Saudi Arabia’s 35-year cinema ban
"Black Panther" Superhero movie surpasses "Titanic" as 3rd best title of all time in U.S
"Avengers: Infinity War" Check out Marvel's mightiest superheroes in new character posters
John Boyega British-Nigerian actor speaks on possibility of a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration
"Avengers: Infinity War" Here's what critics are saying about anticipated Marvel superhero movie
"Black Panther" Block buster becomes most tweeted-about movie of all time
"Black Panther" Marvel blockbuster becomes highest-grossing super-hero movie of all time
"Power" Starz releases new trailer for season 5 [Watch]
MTV Shuga Leila finds herself in serious trouble in episode 9 [Watch]

Movies

Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun
"Corper Shun" The suffering commences in episode 2 of web series
Watch episode 7 of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo faces a major disappointment, Ranti gets a shocking surprise in episode 7 [Watch]
Chika Ike's next feature film is titled Small Chops
Chika Ike Actress' next feature film is titled "Small Chops"
Ramsey Noah speaks on president Buhari's effect on Nollywood
Ramsey Nouah Actor says Nollywood has gotten better, but the stories are not as deep as they used to be