Home > Entertainment > Movies >

See all the movies selected to screen at the 2017 AFRIFF

AFRIFF 2017 See full list of movies selected to screen at film festival

From "Felicite" to "Potato Potahto," check out the full list of films selected to screen at the 2017 Africa International Film Festival.

  • Published:
Potato Potahto movie. play

Potato Potahto movie.

(Bella Naija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The official selection has been announced for the 7th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) this October.

Check below for a full list of all the films screening at the festival.

OPENING FILM

"I am not a Witch"  — Rungano Nyoni (UK/France/Zambia)

"Waiting for Hassana" (Short) — Ifunanya ‘funa’ Maduka (Nigeria/US)

CLOSING FILM

FELICITÉ — Alain Gomis (France/Senegal)

play I am not Witch

SHORTS SELECTION

1. 1745 — Gordon Napier (UK)1. 1745 — Gordon Napier (UK)

2. As Long As I Can Hold My Breath — Mohamed Thara (France)

3. Faulty — Nathan Rice (South Africa)

4. Zilizala — Daudi O Anguka (Kenya)

5. Inner Me — Antonio Spanò (Italy/Congo DRC)

6. Die kaal kraal — Vusi’Africa Sindane (South Africa)

7. We Are Just Fine Like This (Khallina Hakka Khir) — Sofian El Fani (Tunisia)

8. Yemoja Rise of the Orisha — Nosa Igbinedion (UK)

9. Zawaja Gali (Marriage Is Expensive) — Cont de Monk (South Sudan)

10. Antananarivo (Antananarivo tiako ianao) — Haminiaina Ratovoarivony (Madagascar)

11. Chicha — Darnoc Ist (Cameroon)

12. The Dummy Team — George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda)

13. Time Irreversible — George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda)

14. Oreva — Richard Odilu (Nigeria)

15. Enemy Of Time — Muhindo Barakomerwa Abraham (Congo DRC)

16. Super Mama — Christina Pande (Tanzania)

17. Visions — Abba T. Makama/C.J. Obasi/Michael Gouken Omonua (Nigeria)

18. First Born — Ndum Stanisla (Cameroon)

19. Gbera — Seyi Oluyole (Nigeria)

20. Aunty Rebecca — Ellen Banda-­Aaku (Zambia)

21. Las Gidi Vice — Udoka Oyeka (Nigeria)

22. Kafou — Bruno Mourral (Haiti)

23. Armstrong — Omoruyi Irabor9 (Nigeria)

24. The Story of the Little Girl Who Loved Butterflies — Paula du Gelly (United States)

25. L’Or Blanc — Adama Sallé (Burkina Faso)

26. Vers la Tendresse — Alice Diop (France)

27. Off The Streets — Utibe Charles (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

28. South Pole — Emin Akpinar (Turkey) | Out Of Competition

29. If Only — OtoObong Ekpenyong (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

30. Umbrella — Nickolay Osadchiy (Belarus) | Out Of Competition

31. Mustapha — Umanu elijah (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

32. Kaali — Nathanial Antony J.C (India) | Out Of Competition

33. The Ideal Son in Law (De Ideale Schoonzoon) -­‐ Bodhi Le Belle (Netherlands) | Out Of

Competition

34. Cliche’ — Sikemi Williams (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

35. The Checkpoint — Lydia Idakula Sobogun (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

36. Eve’s addiction — Roberto Comida (Italy) | Out Of Competition

37. The Secret of Colour (Rang Raaz) — Hamza Bangash (Pakistan) | Out Of Competition

38. Quantum Leap — Nosa Osagie Walters (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

39. Mind Games — Wole Ajetomobi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

40. The Visitor — David Bliss (United States) | Out Of Competition

41. So tired — Assel Aushakimova (Kazakhstan) | Out Of Competition

42. Nero — Rubin Stein (Spain) | Out Of Competition

43. Numbness — Milad jarmooz (Iran) | Out Of Competition

44. Little Big George — Priyanka Tanwar (India) | Out Of Competition

45. Out Of The Street — Benjamin Mensah (Ghana) | Out Of Competition

46. Phalure Inc — Doug Rollins (Nigeria/UK) | Out Of Competition

47. A Matter of Prejudice — Sandra Lince (United States) | Out Of Competition

48. Yesterday — Immanuel Udochukwu (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

49. 2 by 2 — Mark Playne (Turkey) | Out Of Competition

50. Lami — Samuel Erhahon (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

51. Sisa — Joewackle J Kusi (Ghana) | Out Of Competition

52. Slip — Joshua Enakarhire (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

53. We Are Fine — Luke Oyovbaire (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

54. What Goes Around — Kang’ethe Mungai (Kenya) | Out Of Competition

55. Cracks — L.T Njeck (Cameroon) | Out Of Competition

56. Parting Gift — Ife Olujuyigbe/Osemegbe (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

57. Salama — Michael Osheku/Christian Idio (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

58. Damaged — Julia Chinazor Mbaebie (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

59. In Denial — Adeolu Adeniyi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

60. Sleeved — Adeolu Adeniyi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

61. Numb — Shalom Chiki Enabulele (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

Still Water Runs Deep trailer play

Still Water Runs Deep trailer

(YouTube)

 

STUDENT SHORTS SELECTION

1. Still Water Runs Deep — Abbesi Akhamie (US/Nigeria)

2. The Voice — Fred Murithi (Kenya)

3. Yes But No (Qui Mais Non) — Inès Arsi (Tunisia)

4. One Night — Abdl Rahman Maged (Egypt)

5. Sicela Amanzi (Water, Please) — Mlu Godola (South Africa)

6. Sawubona — Lungelo Kuzwayo (South Africa/US)

7. Eve — Nobuhle Ngwane/Marian de Pontes/Vanishia Kisten (South Africa)

8. The Mob — Gamel Apalayine (Ghana)

9. Person of Interest — Akuya Ekorot (Kenya)

10. Refuge — Arthur Musah (US)

11. Eldos — Kyllian Roux (South Africa)

12. The Fall — Ethan Storm (South Africa)

13. Renaissance — Kishan Baijnath (South Africa)

14. Grey Matter — Julian Evans (South Africa)

15. Homecoming — Barbara Karuana (South Africa)

16. Final Border — David Wayne Smith (South Africa)

17. Sticks. — Bolaji Hassan (Nigeria)

18. Society — Chiemela M. Peter (Nigeria)

19. The Fallen One — Teejay Idogho (Nigeria)

20. Huzuni — Ataansuyi Michael (Nigeria)

21. Lalibela — Hlumela Matika (South Africa/US)

22. Darkroom — David Schell (United States) | Out Of Competition

23. The Last Word — Alexander Moore (United Kingdom) | Out Of Competition

24. First Snow — Evgeniy Schegolev (Russia) | Out Of Competition

25. The Blind of the Cathedral (L’aveugle de la Cathédrale) — Nadine Asmar (Lebanon) | Out Of

Competition

ANIMATION SELECTION

1. An Equal Chance To Play — Christina Bwana (Tanzania)

2. Chamwande’s Chronicle — Kudra Abdulalziz (Tanzania)

3. Gyrow — Abiola tayo-­‐Afolabi (Nigeria)

4. Town Crier — Somto Ajuluchukwu (Nigeria)

5. Aje & Kpako — Eguvwe Yugbovwre (Nigeria)

6. Husse Met Lang Ore — Alme Swart (South Africa)

7. Freak The Fxxk Out — Kanso Ogbolu (Nigeria)

8. Untitled — Comfort Arthur (Ghana)

9. “Crush” — Stephen Shima Iosun (Nigeria)

10. Dawn Of Thunder — Kolawole Olarewaju (Nigeria)

11. A wonderful World — Eli Bastiaens (Belgium)

12. Kapkappi — Keyur Dekate (India)

13. Light Sight — Seyed M. Tabatabaei (Iran)

14. Le Constructeur de Malheur — Philipp Gratzer/Kristin Müller/Manuel Preuß/Peter Affenzeller

(Austria)

15. Finito — Mauricio Bartok/Gabriel Dorazio (Brazil/Brazil/Indonesia)

16. Afterwork — Luis Uson (Ecuador/Peru/Spain)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

1. Les Sauteurs (Those who Jump) — Abou Bakar Sidibé (Senegal/Denmark)

2. Maman Colonelle — Dieudo Hamadi (Congo DRC)

3. Atlal — Djamel Kerkar (Algeria)

4. The Two Faces Of A Bamiléké Woman (Les deux visages d’une femme Bamiléké) — Rosine

Mbakam (Cameroon)

5. The Revolution Will Not be Televised — Rama Thiaw (Senegal)

6. Strike A Rock — Aliki Saragas (South Africa)

7. We Have Never Been Kids (Abadan Lam Nakon Atfalan) — Mahmood Soliman (Egypt)

8. L’Etranger — Kenneth Michiels (Belgium/Senegal)

9. White Potion — Ashraf Said Mswaki/Oguzhan Cineli (Turkey/Tanzania/UK)

10. Gilberte’s World — David A. Masterwille (Ghana/Mauritius)

11. We Are The Nation — Håvard Holme (Norway/Kemya)

12. Afia Attack: Trading Behind Enemy Line — Ujuaku Akukwe (Nigeria)

13. BOLINGO. Forest Of Love — Alejandro G. Salgado (Spain/Congo/Morocco)

Hakkunde poster play

Hakkunde poster

 

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

1. Stranger In Paradise — Guido Hendrikx (Netherlands)

2. Wùlu — Daouda Coulibaly (France/Senegal)

3. Felicité — Alain Gomis (France/Senegal)

4. Hedi — Mohamed Ben Attia (Tunisia)

5. The Whale Caller — Zola Maseko (South Africa)

6. The Last Of Us — Ala Eddine Slim (Tunisia)

7. Hakkunde — Asurf Oluseyi (Nigeria)

8. Roti — Kunle Afolayan (Nigeria)

9. The Train Of Salt — Licinio Azevedo (Mozambique)

10. The Wound — John Trengove (South Africa)

11. Life Is Too Short — Antoine Allen (United States)

12. I Won’t Bear No More — Abraham Gezahegne (Ethiopia)

13. Keteke — Peter Kofi Sedufia W (Ghana)

14. I Am Not A Witch — Rungano Nyoni (Uk/France/Zambia

15. The Lost Cafe — Kenneth Gyang (Nigeria/Norway) | Out of Competition

16. Potato Potahto — Shirley Frimpong Manso (Ghana/Nigeria/Sweden) | Out of Competition

17. Tatu — Don omope (Nigeria) | Out of Competition

18. Idemuza — Aloaye Omoake (US/Nigeria) | Out of Competition

19. In my Country — Frank Rajah Arase (Ghana/Nigeria) | Out of Competition

20. Dinner — Franklyn Jituboh (Nigeria) | Out of Competition

play

 

INTERNATIONAL PANORAMA

1. The Dog — Lam Can-­‐zhao (China) | Feature

2. Light In The Dark (Nour Fi Dalal — le clair obscur) — Khaoula Assebab (Morocco) | Feature

3. Release From Heaven — Ali Noori Oskouei (Iran) | Feature

4. A Father’s Will -­‐ Bakyt Mukul, Dastan Zhapar uulu(Kyrgyzstan) | Feature

5. Laugh Or Die — Dmytro Tomashpolskiy (Ukraine) | Feature

6. Along The Shore, Under The Dying Sun — Natchanon Vana (Thailand) | Feature

7. My Father’s Name was Garbage (Kachru Mazha Bapa) — Mukesh Jadhav (India) | Feature

8. Colours Of The Alphabet — Alastair Cole (UK/Zambia) | Documentary

BRITISH COUNCIL FILM CONNECTIONS PROGRAMME

1. Whitney! Can I Be Me — Nick Broomfield & Rudi Dolezal (UK)

2. A Moving Image — Shola Amoo (UK)

3. Hard Stop — George Amponsah (UK)

4. Under The Shadow — Babak Anvari (UK)

play Robot & Scarecrow

 

FILM CONNECTIONS SHORTS PROGRAMME (Curated by Nadia Denton)

5. Robot & Scarecrow — Kibwe Tavares (UK & South Africa)

6. Tower XYZ — Ayo Akingbade (UK)

7. Over — Jörn Threlfall (UK)

8. Brixton Rock — Ethosheia Hylton (UK)

9. A Viable Candidate — Orson Nava (UK)

10. 1745 — Gordon Napier (UK)

11. Prologue: The Lizard of Unmarriedness (It’s All About How You Tell It) — Phoebe Boswell (UK)

12. Mrs Bolanle Benson — Sade Adeniran (UK)

13. I Believe in Pink — Victoria Thomas (UK

FRENCH SHOWCASE -­‐ Presented by the Embassy of France

1. Valerian — Luc Besson

2. Patients — Grand Corps Malade Mehdi ldir

3. Il a Déjá Tes Yeux (He even has your eyes) — Lucien Jean-­‐Baptiste

4. Frontieres — Apoline Traore

AMERICAN SHOWCASE — Presented by the United States Embassy

1. Dream, Girl — Erin Bagwell

2. Aall The Difference — Tod Lending

3. She Started It — Insiyah Saeed, Nora Poggi

4. Class Divide — Marc Levin

The prestigious film festival is reopening in Lagos, Nigeria, for its 7th edition on October 29.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Genevieve Nnaji Actress stars in Hollywood film alongside Kate...bullet
2 "Dele Issues" Watch Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo make 'acting debut'...bullet
3 "Game of Thrones" Season 8 set photos reveal huge spoilerbullet

Related Articles

The Voice Nigeria Idyl shares the best advice Timi Dakolo gave him
AFRIFF 2017 African film festival will start on October 29
#AFRIFF Students set for scholarship in France
Osas Ighodaro Ajibade "My discovery of acting helped me out of my low self esteem"
"Hello, Rain" Are Nigerians ready for a sci-fi Nollywood movie?
Grey Room NG Does good sex have an effect on people's sense of judgement? [Video]
Pulse Opinion How social media failed to predict The Voice Nigeria season 2 winner
“A Hotel Called Memory” One of a kind: A Nigerian film with no dialogue
Pulse Opinion Nollywood needs TV shows and the Theatre to grow
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man

Movies

Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones" season 1
"Game of Thrones" Khal Drogo joked about 'raping beautiful women' on show [Video]
Coach Timi Dakolo and Idyl, who won The Voice Nigeria season 2
The Voice Nigeria Idyl shares the best advice Timi Dakolo gave him
Pulse Opinion Nollywood needs TV shows and the Theatre to grow
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood film