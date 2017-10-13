From "Felicite" to "Potato Potahto," check out the full list of films selected to screen at the 2017 Africa International Film Festival.
"I am not a Witch" — Rungano Nyoni (UK/France/Zambia)
"Waiting for Hassana" (Short) — Ifunanya ‘funa’ Maduka (Nigeria/US)
FELICITÉ — Alain Gomis (France/Senegal)
2. As Long As I Can Hold My Breath — Mohamed Thara (France)
3. Faulty — Nathan Rice (South Africa)
4. Zilizala — Daudi O Anguka (Kenya)
5. Inner Me — Antonio Spanò (Italy/Congo DRC)
6. Die kaal kraal — Vusi’Africa Sindane (South Africa)
7. We Are Just Fine Like This (Khallina Hakka Khir) — Sofian El Fani (Tunisia)
8. Yemoja Rise of the Orisha — Nosa Igbinedion (UK)
9. Zawaja Gali (Marriage Is Expensive) — Cont de Monk (South Sudan)
10. Antananarivo (Antananarivo tiako ianao) — Haminiaina Ratovoarivony (Madagascar)
11. Chicha — Darnoc Ist (Cameroon)
12. The Dummy Team — George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda)
13. Time Irreversible — George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda)
14. Oreva — Richard Odilu (Nigeria)
15. Enemy Of Time — Muhindo Barakomerwa Abraham (Congo DRC)
16. Super Mama — Christina Pande (Tanzania)
17. Visions — Abba T. Makama/C.J. Obasi/Michael Gouken Omonua (Nigeria)
18. First Born — Ndum Stanisla (Cameroon)
19. Gbera — Seyi Oluyole (Nigeria)
20. Aunty Rebecca — Ellen Banda-Aaku (Zambia)
21. Las Gidi Vice — Udoka Oyeka (Nigeria)
22. Kafou — Bruno Mourral (Haiti)
23. Armstrong — Omoruyi Irabor9 (Nigeria)
24. The Story of the Little Girl Who Loved Butterflies — Paula du Gelly (United States)
25. L’Or Blanc — Adama Sallé (Burkina Faso)
26. Vers la Tendresse — Alice Diop (France)
27. Off The Streets — Utibe Charles (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
28. South Pole — Emin Akpinar (Turkey) | Out Of Competition
29. If Only — OtoObong Ekpenyong (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
30. Umbrella — Nickolay Osadchiy (Belarus) | Out Of Competition
31. Mustapha — Umanu elijah (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
32. Kaali — Nathanial Antony J.C (India) | Out Of Competition
33. The Ideal Son in Law (De Ideale Schoonzoon) -‐ Bodhi Le Belle (Netherlands) | Out Of
Competition
34. Cliche’ — Sikemi Williams (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
35. The Checkpoint — Lydia Idakula Sobogun (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
36. Eve’s addiction — Roberto Comida (Italy) | Out Of Competition
37. The Secret of Colour (Rang Raaz) — Hamza Bangash (Pakistan) | Out Of Competition
38. Quantum Leap — Nosa Osagie Walters (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
39. Mind Games — Wole Ajetomobi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
40. The Visitor — David Bliss (United States) | Out Of Competition
41. So tired — Assel Aushakimova (Kazakhstan) | Out Of Competition
42. Nero — Rubin Stein (Spain) | Out Of Competition
43. Numbness — Milad jarmooz (Iran) | Out Of Competition
44. Little Big George — Priyanka Tanwar (India) | Out Of Competition
45. Out Of The Street — Benjamin Mensah (Ghana) | Out Of Competition
46. Phalure Inc — Doug Rollins (Nigeria/UK) | Out Of Competition
47. A Matter of Prejudice — Sandra Lince (United States) | Out Of Competition
48. Yesterday — Immanuel Udochukwu (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
49. 2 by 2 — Mark Playne (Turkey) | Out Of Competition
50. Lami — Samuel Erhahon (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
51. Sisa — Joewackle J Kusi (Ghana) | Out Of Competition
52. Slip — Joshua Enakarhire (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
53. We Are Fine — Luke Oyovbaire (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
54. What Goes Around — Kang’ethe Mungai (Kenya) | Out Of Competition
55. Cracks — L.T Njeck (Cameroon) | Out Of Competition
56. Parting Gift — Ife Olujuyigbe/Osemegbe (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
57. Salama — Michael Osheku/Christian Idio (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
58. Damaged — Julia Chinazor Mbaebie (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
59. In Denial — Adeolu Adeniyi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
60. Sleeved — Adeolu Adeniyi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
61. Numb — Shalom Chiki Enabulele (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition
1. Still Water Runs Deep — Abbesi Akhamie (US/Nigeria)
2. The Voice — Fred Murithi (Kenya)
3. Yes But No (Qui Mais Non) — Inès Arsi (Tunisia)
4. One Night — Abdl Rahman Maged (Egypt)
5. Sicela Amanzi (Water, Please) — Mlu Godola (South Africa)
6. Sawubona — Lungelo Kuzwayo (South Africa/US)
7. Eve — Nobuhle Ngwane/Marian de Pontes/Vanishia Kisten (South Africa)
8. The Mob — Gamel Apalayine (Ghana)
9. Person of Interest — Akuya Ekorot (Kenya)
10. Refuge — Arthur Musah (US)
11. Eldos — Kyllian Roux (South Africa)
12. The Fall — Ethan Storm (South Africa)
13. Renaissance — Kishan Baijnath (South Africa)
14. Grey Matter — Julian Evans (South Africa)
15. Homecoming — Barbara Karuana (South Africa)
16. Final Border — David Wayne Smith (South Africa)
17. Sticks. — Bolaji Hassan (Nigeria)
18. Society — Chiemela M. Peter (Nigeria)
19. The Fallen One — Teejay Idogho (Nigeria)
20. Huzuni — Ataansuyi Michael (Nigeria)
21. Lalibela — Hlumela Matika (South Africa/US)
22. Darkroom — David Schell (United States) | Out Of Competition
23. The Last Word — Alexander Moore (United Kingdom) | Out Of Competition
24. First Snow — Evgeniy Schegolev (Russia) | Out Of Competition
25. The Blind of the Cathedral (L’aveugle de la Cathédrale) — Nadine Asmar (Lebanon) | Out Of
Competition
1. An Equal Chance To Play — Christina Bwana (Tanzania)
2. Chamwande’s Chronicle — Kudra Abdulalziz (Tanzania)
3. Gyrow — Abiola tayo-‐Afolabi (Nigeria)
4. Town Crier — Somto Ajuluchukwu (Nigeria)
5. Aje & Kpako — Eguvwe Yugbovwre (Nigeria)
6. Husse Met Lang Ore — Alme Swart (South Africa)
7. Freak The Fxxk Out — Kanso Ogbolu (Nigeria)
8. Untitled — Comfort Arthur (Ghana)
9. “Crush” — Stephen Shima Iosun (Nigeria)
10. Dawn Of Thunder — Kolawole Olarewaju (Nigeria)
11. A wonderful World — Eli Bastiaens (Belgium)
12. Kapkappi — Keyur Dekate (India)
13. Light Sight — Seyed M. Tabatabaei (Iran)
14. Le Constructeur de Malheur — Philipp Gratzer/Kristin Müller/Manuel Preuß/Peter Affenzeller
(Austria)
15. Finito — Mauricio Bartok/Gabriel Dorazio (Brazil/Brazil/Indonesia)
16. Afterwork — Luis Uson (Ecuador/Peru/Spain)
1. Les Sauteurs (Those who Jump) — Abou Bakar Sidibé (Senegal/Denmark)
2. Maman Colonelle — Dieudo Hamadi (Congo DRC)
3. Atlal — Djamel Kerkar (Algeria)
4. The Two Faces Of A Bamiléké Woman (Les deux visages d’une femme Bamiléké) — Rosine
Mbakam (Cameroon)
5. The Revolution Will Not be Televised — Rama Thiaw (Senegal)
6. Strike A Rock — Aliki Saragas (South Africa)
7. We Have Never Been Kids (Abadan Lam Nakon Atfalan) — Mahmood Soliman (Egypt)
8. L’Etranger — Kenneth Michiels (Belgium/Senegal)
9. White Potion — Ashraf Said Mswaki/Oguzhan Cineli (Turkey/Tanzania/UK)
10. Gilberte’s World — David A. Masterwille (Ghana/Mauritius)
11. We Are The Nation — Håvard Holme (Norway/Kemya)
12. Afia Attack: Trading Behind Enemy Line — Ujuaku Akukwe (Nigeria)
13. BOLINGO. Forest Of Love — Alejandro G. Salgado (Spain/Congo/Morocco)
1. Stranger In Paradise — Guido Hendrikx (Netherlands)
2. Wùlu — Daouda Coulibaly (France/Senegal)
3. Felicité — Alain Gomis (France/Senegal)
4. Hedi — Mohamed Ben Attia (Tunisia)
5. The Whale Caller — Zola Maseko (South Africa)
6. The Last Of Us — Ala Eddine Slim (Tunisia)
7. Hakkunde — Asurf Oluseyi (Nigeria)
8. Roti — Kunle Afolayan (Nigeria)
9. The Train Of Salt — Licinio Azevedo (Mozambique)
10. The Wound — John Trengove (South Africa)
11. Life Is Too Short — Antoine Allen (United States)
12. I Won’t Bear No More — Abraham Gezahegne (Ethiopia)
13. Keteke — Peter Kofi Sedufia W (Ghana)
14. I Am Not A Witch — Rungano Nyoni (Uk/France/Zambia
15. The Lost Cafe — Kenneth Gyang (Nigeria/Norway) | Out of Competition
16. Potato Potahto — Shirley Frimpong Manso (Ghana/Nigeria/Sweden) | Out of Competition
17. Tatu — Don omope (Nigeria) | Out of Competition
18. Idemuza — Aloaye Omoake (US/Nigeria) | Out of Competition
19. In my Country — Frank Rajah Arase (Ghana/Nigeria) | Out of Competition
20. Dinner — Franklyn Jituboh (Nigeria) | Out of Competition
1. The Dog — Lam Can-‐zhao (China) | Feature
2. Light In The Dark (Nour Fi Dalal — le clair obscur) — Khaoula Assebab (Morocco) | Feature
3. Release From Heaven — Ali Noori Oskouei (Iran) | Feature
4. A Father’s Will -‐ Bakyt Mukul, Dastan Zhapar uulu(Kyrgyzstan) | Feature
5. Laugh Or Die — Dmytro Tomashpolskiy (Ukraine) | Feature
6. Along The Shore, Under The Dying Sun — Natchanon Vana (Thailand) | Feature
7. My Father’s Name was Garbage (Kachru Mazha Bapa) — Mukesh Jadhav (India) | Feature
8. Colours Of The Alphabet — Alastair Cole (UK/Zambia) | Documentary
1. Whitney! Can I Be Me — Nick Broomfield & Rudi Dolezal (UK)
2. A Moving Image — Shola Amoo (UK)
3. Hard Stop — George Amponsah (UK)
4. Under The Shadow — Babak Anvari (UK)
5. Robot & Scarecrow — Kibwe Tavares (UK & South Africa)
6. Tower XYZ — Ayo Akingbade (UK)
7. Over — Jörn Threlfall (UK)
8. Brixton Rock — Ethosheia Hylton (UK)
9. A Viable Candidate — Orson Nava (UK)
10. 1745 — Gordon Napier (UK)
11. Prologue: The Lizard of Unmarriedness (It’s All About How You Tell It) — Phoebe Boswell (UK)
12. Mrs Bolanle Benson — Sade Adeniran (UK)
13. I Believe in Pink — Victoria Thomas (UK
1. Valerian — Luc Besson
2. Patients — Grand Corps Malade Mehdi ldir
3. Il a Déjá Tes Yeux (He even has your eyes) — Lucien Jean-‐Baptiste
4. Frontieres — Apoline Traore
1. Dream, Girl — Erin Bagwell
2. Aall The Difference — Tod Lending
3. She Started It — Insiyah Saeed, Nora Poggi
4. Class Divide — Marc Levin
The prestigious film festival is reopening in Lagos, Nigeria, for its 7th edition on October 29.