The official selection has been announced for the 7th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) this October.

Check below for a full list of all the films screening at the festival.

OPENING FILM

"I am not a Witch" — Rungano Nyoni (UK/France/Zambia)

"Waiting for Hassana" (Short) — Ifunanya ‘funa’ Maduka (Nigeria/US)

CLOSING FILM

FELICITÉ — Alain Gomis (France/Senegal)

SHORTS SELECTION

1. 1745 — Gordon Napier (UK)

2. As Long As I Can Hold My Breath — Mohamed Thara (France)

3. Faulty — Nathan Rice (South Africa)

4. Zilizala — Daudi O Anguka (Kenya)

5. Inner Me — Antonio Spanò (Italy/Congo DRC)

6. Die kaal kraal — Vusi’Africa Sindane (South Africa)

7. We Are Just Fine Like This (Khallina Hakka Khir) — Sofian El Fani (Tunisia)

8. Yemoja Rise of the Orisha — Nosa Igbinedion (UK)

9. Zawaja Gali (Marriage Is Expensive) — Cont de Monk (South Sudan)

10. Antananarivo (Antananarivo tiako ianao) — Haminiaina Ratovoarivony (Madagascar)

11. Chicha — Darnoc Ist (Cameroon)

12. The Dummy Team — George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda)

13. Time Irreversible — George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda)

14. Oreva — Richard Odilu (Nigeria)

15. Enemy Of Time — Muhindo Barakomerwa Abraham (Congo DRC)

16. Super Mama — Christina Pande (Tanzania)

17. Visions — Abba T. Makama/C.J. Obasi/Michael Gouken Omonua (Nigeria)

18. First Born — Ndum Stanisla (Cameroon)

19. Gbera — Seyi Oluyole (Nigeria)

20. Aunty Rebecca — Ellen Banda-­Aaku (Zambia)

21. Las Gidi Vice — Udoka Oyeka (Nigeria)

22. Kafou — Bruno Mourral (Haiti)

23. Armstrong — Omoruyi Irabor9 (Nigeria)

24. The Story of the Little Girl Who Loved Butterflies — Paula du Gelly (United States)

25. L’Or Blanc — Adama Sallé (Burkina Faso)

26. Vers la Tendresse — Alice Diop (France)

27. Off The Streets — Utibe Charles (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

28. South Pole — Emin Akpinar (Turkey) | Out Of Competition

29. If Only — OtoObong Ekpenyong (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

30. Umbrella — Nickolay Osadchiy (Belarus) | Out Of Competition

31. Mustapha — Umanu elijah (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

32. Kaali — Nathanial Antony J.C (India) | Out Of Competition

33. The Ideal Son in Law (De Ideale Schoonzoon) -­‐ Bodhi Le Belle (Netherlands) | Out Of

Competition

34. Cliche’ — Sikemi Williams (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

35. The Checkpoint — Lydia Idakula Sobogun (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

36. Eve’s addiction — Roberto Comida (Italy) | Out Of Competition

37. The Secret of Colour (Rang Raaz) — Hamza Bangash (Pakistan) | Out Of Competition

38. Quantum Leap — Nosa Osagie Walters (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

39. Mind Games — Wole Ajetomobi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

40. The Visitor — David Bliss (United States) | Out Of Competition

41. So tired — Assel Aushakimova (Kazakhstan) | Out Of Competition

42. Nero — Rubin Stein (Spain) | Out Of Competition

43. Numbness — Milad jarmooz (Iran) | Out Of Competition

44. Little Big George — Priyanka Tanwar (India) | Out Of Competition

45. Out Of The Street — Benjamin Mensah (Ghana) | Out Of Competition

46. Phalure Inc — Doug Rollins (Nigeria/UK) | Out Of Competition

47. A Matter of Prejudice — Sandra Lince (United States) | Out Of Competition

48. Yesterday — Immanuel Udochukwu (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

49. 2 by 2 — Mark Playne (Turkey) | Out Of Competition

50. Lami — Samuel Erhahon (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

51. Sisa — Joewackle J Kusi (Ghana) | Out Of Competition

52. Slip — Joshua Enakarhire (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

53. We Are Fine — Luke Oyovbaire (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

54. What Goes Around — Kang’ethe Mungai (Kenya) | Out Of Competition

55. Cracks — L.T Njeck (Cameroon) | Out Of Competition

56. Parting Gift — Ife Olujuyigbe/Osemegbe (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

57. Salama — Michael Osheku/Christian Idio (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

58. Damaged — Julia Chinazor Mbaebie (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

59. In Denial — Adeolu Adeniyi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

60. Sleeved — Adeolu Adeniyi (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

61. Numb — Shalom Chiki Enabulele (Nigeria) | Out Of Competition

STUDENT SHORTS SELECTION

1. Still Water Runs Deep — Abbesi Akhamie (US/Nigeria)

2. The Voice — Fred Murithi (Kenya)

3. Yes But No (Qui Mais Non) — Inès Arsi (Tunisia)

4. One Night — Abdl Rahman Maged (Egypt)

5. Sicela Amanzi (Water, Please) — Mlu Godola (South Africa)

6. Sawubona — Lungelo Kuzwayo (South Africa/US)

7. Eve — Nobuhle Ngwane/Marian de Pontes/Vanishia Kisten (South Africa)

8. The Mob — Gamel Apalayine (Ghana)

9. Person of Interest — Akuya Ekorot (Kenya)

10. Refuge — Arthur Musah (US)

11. Eldos — Kyllian Roux (South Africa)

12. The Fall — Ethan Storm (South Africa)

13. Renaissance — Kishan Baijnath (South Africa)

14. Grey Matter — Julian Evans (South Africa)

15. Homecoming — Barbara Karuana (South Africa)

16. Final Border — David Wayne Smith (South Africa)

17. Sticks. — Bolaji Hassan (Nigeria)

18. Society — Chiemela M. Peter (Nigeria)

19. The Fallen One — Teejay Idogho (Nigeria)

20. Huzuni — Ataansuyi Michael (Nigeria)

21. Lalibela — Hlumela Matika (South Africa/US)

22. Darkroom — David Schell (United States) | Out Of Competition

23. The Last Word — Alexander Moore (United Kingdom) | Out Of Competition

24. First Snow — Evgeniy Schegolev (Russia) | Out Of Competition

25. The Blind of the Cathedral (L’aveugle de la Cathédrale) — Nadine Asmar (Lebanon) | Out Of

Competition

ANIMATION SELECTION

1. An Equal Chance To Play — Christina Bwana (Tanzania)

2. Chamwande’s Chronicle — Kudra Abdulalziz (Tanzania)

3. Gyrow — Abiola tayo-­‐Afolabi (Nigeria)

4. Town Crier — Somto Ajuluchukwu (Nigeria)

5. Aje & Kpako — Eguvwe Yugbovwre (Nigeria)

6. Husse Met Lang Ore — Alme Swart (South Africa)

7. Freak The Fxxk Out — Kanso Ogbolu (Nigeria)

8. Untitled — Comfort Arthur (Ghana)

9. “Crush” — Stephen Shima Iosun (Nigeria)

10. Dawn Of Thunder — Kolawole Olarewaju (Nigeria)

11. A wonderful World — Eli Bastiaens (Belgium)

12. Kapkappi — Keyur Dekate (India)

13. Light Sight — Seyed M. Tabatabaei (Iran)

14. Le Constructeur de Malheur — Philipp Gratzer/Kristin Müller/Manuel Preuß/Peter Affenzeller

(Austria)

15. Finito — Mauricio Bartok/Gabriel Dorazio (Brazil/Brazil/Indonesia)

16. Afterwork — Luis Uson (Ecuador/Peru/Spain)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

1. Les Sauteurs (Those who Jump) — Abou Bakar Sidibé (Senegal/Denmark)

2. Maman Colonelle — Dieudo Hamadi (Congo DRC)

3. Atlal — Djamel Kerkar (Algeria)

4. The Two Faces Of A Bamiléké Woman (Les deux visages d’une femme Bamiléké) — Rosine

Mbakam (Cameroon)

5. The Revolution Will Not be Televised — Rama Thiaw (Senegal)

6. Strike A Rock — Aliki Saragas (South Africa)

7. We Have Never Been Kids (Abadan Lam Nakon Atfalan) — Mahmood Soliman (Egypt)

8. L’Etranger — Kenneth Michiels (Belgium/Senegal)

9. White Potion — Ashraf Said Mswaki/Oguzhan Cineli (Turkey/Tanzania/UK)

10. Gilberte’s World — David A. Masterwille (Ghana/Mauritius)

11. We Are The Nation — Håvard Holme (Norway/Kemya)

12. Afia Attack: Trading Behind Enemy Line — Ujuaku Akukwe (Nigeria)

13. BOLINGO. Forest Of Love — Alejandro G. Salgado (Spain/Congo/Morocco)

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

1. Stranger In Paradise — Guido Hendrikx (Netherlands)

2. Wùlu — Daouda Coulibaly (France/Senegal)

3. Felicité — Alain Gomis (France/Senegal)

4. Hedi — Mohamed Ben Attia (Tunisia)

5. The Whale Caller — Zola Maseko (South Africa)

6. The Last Of Us — Ala Eddine Slim (Tunisia)

7. Hakkunde — Asurf Oluseyi (Nigeria)

8. Roti — Kunle Afolayan (Nigeria)

9. The Train Of Salt — Licinio Azevedo (Mozambique)

10. The Wound — John Trengove (South Africa)

11. Life Is Too Short — Antoine Allen (United States)

12. I Won’t Bear No More — Abraham Gezahegne (Ethiopia)

13. Keteke — Peter Kofi Sedufia W (Ghana)

14. I Am Not A Witch — Rungano Nyoni (Uk/France/Zambia

15. The Lost Cafe — Kenneth Gyang (Nigeria/Norway) | Out of Competition

16. Potato Potahto — Shirley Frimpong Manso (Ghana/Nigeria/Sweden) | Out of Competition

17. Tatu — Don omope (Nigeria) | Out of Competition

18. Idemuza — Aloaye Omoake (US/Nigeria) | Out of Competition

19. In my Country — Frank Rajah Arase (Ghana/Nigeria) | Out of Competition

20. Dinner — Franklyn Jituboh (Nigeria) | Out of Competition

INTERNATIONAL PANORAMA

1. The Dog — Lam Can-­‐zhao (China) | Feature

2. Light In The Dark (Nour Fi Dalal — le clair obscur) — Khaoula Assebab (Morocco) | Feature

3. Release From Heaven — Ali Noori Oskouei (Iran) | Feature

4. A Father’s Will -­‐ Bakyt Mukul, Dastan Zhapar uulu(Kyrgyzstan) | Feature

5. Laugh Or Die — Dmytro Tomashpolskiy (Ukraine) | Feature

6. Along The Shore, Under The Dying Sun — Natchanon Vana (Thailand) | Feature

7. My Father’s Name was Garbage (Kachru Mazha Bapa) — Mukesh Jadhav (India) | Feature

8. Colours Of The Alphabet — Alastair Cole (UK/Zambia) | Documentary

BRITISH COUNCIL FILM CONNECTIONS PROGRAMME

1. Whitney! Can I Be Me — Nick Broomfield & Rudi Dolezal (UK)

2. A Moving Image — Shola Amoo (UK)

3. Hard Stop — George Amponsah (UK)

4. Under The Shadow — Babak Anvari (UK)

FILM CONNECTIONS SHORTS PROGRAMME (Curated by Nadia Denton)

5. Robot & Scarecrow — Kibwe Tavares (UK & South Africa)

6. Tower XYZ — Ayo Akingbade (UK)

7. Over — Jörn Threlfall (UK)

8. Brixton Rock — Ethosheia Hylton (UK)

9. A Viable Candidate — Orson Nava (UK)

10. 1745 — Gordon Napier (UK)

11. Prologue: The Lizard of Unmarriedness (It’s All About How You Tell It) — Phoebe Boswell (UK)

12. Mrs Bolanle Benson — Sade Adeniran (UK)

13. I Believe in Pink — Victoria Thomas (UK

FRENCH SHOWCASE -­‐ Presented by the Embassy of France

1. Valerian — Luc Besson

2. Patients — Grand Corps Malade Mehdi ldir

3. Il a Déjá Tes Yeux (He even has your eyes) — Lucien Jean-­‐Baptiste

4. Frontieres — Apoline Traore

AMERICAN SHOWCASE — Presented by the United States Embassy

1. Dream, Girl — Erin Bagwell

2. Aall The Difference — Tod Lending

3. She Started It — Insiyah Saeed, Nora Poggi

4. Class Divide — Marc Levin

The prestigious film festival is reopening in Lagos, Nigeria, for its 7th edition on October 29.