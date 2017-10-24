10 bible stories that can be made into Nollywood movies

The Bible has enough interesting stories that can be a rich source materials for Nigerian filmmakers.

We have seen Hollywood movies such as "Exodus: Gods and Kings," "Noah," "The Ten Commandments," and "Passion of the Christ" draw their inspiration from the Bible.

Pulse Movies has put together this list of Bible stories that can be made into movies, along with preferred cast members.

1. Jonah in the belly of the Whale

This is one of the oddest yet funniest Bible stories. After God asked Jonah to go preach to the people of Ninevah, he refused and jumped on a ship sailing in the opposite direction.

God angrily sent a violent storm and after Jonah reluctantly admitted that he was the reason for it, he asked to be thrown overboard.

Jonah was swallowed by a whale and stayed there for three days and nights.

Cast: We can picture Okey Bakassi cunningly trying to outsmart God.

2. David and Bathsheba

The story of David and Bathsheba is one of the most dramatic events in the Old Testament.

One night, King David, a man after God's own heart, was walking on his rooftop when he saw Bathsheba, the wife of Uriah, one of his warriors, taking her bath.

Despite her marital status, David summoned her and had sex with her. After David's initial plan to cover the pregnancy failed, he asked that Uriah be placed at the heated part of the battle, where he was finally killed.

After mourning Uriah, Bathsheba married David.

Cast: Ramsay Nouah as David and Stella Damasus as Bathsheba.

3. Joseph and Potiphar’s wife

A rich and bored housewife tried to seduce a slave but he escaped, refusing her advances. She exacted her revenge by accusing him of rape.

He was imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. Two years later, he successfully interpreted the King's dream and became a Governor in Egypt.

The movie will also cover his reunion with his brothers, who had sold him into slavery.

We can totally imagine this movie's soundtrack.

Cast: OC Ukeje as Joseph, and Stella

4. Ananias and Sapphira

The story of Ananias and Sapphira is a sad one and also one of the most unsettling in the Holy book.

The couple wanted to be counted among philanthropists who sold their property to give to the poor, so they sold a piece of property they owned.

However, instead of bringing all the money, they brought only a portion of it and presented it as the whole money they made.

For lying, they were both struck dead on the spot.

Cast: Chiwetalu Agu as Ananias and Patience Ozokowor as Sapphira.

5. Jacob

Jacob was a strong-willed man who wrestled with God, tricked his father Isaac and cheated his brother Esau out of his blessing.

One of the most interesting phases of his life was when he fell in love with Rachel and agreed to work for her father Laban for seven years in exchange for her.

Unfortunately, Laban deceived him into marrying her sister, Leah, and Jacob had to work seven more years to marry Rachel. He had twelve sons and one daughter from his wives and their maidservants.

Cast: Who better to embody an older version of a crafty and strong-willed character as Jacob than Nkem Owoh?

6. Samson and Delilah

The life of Samson is more than his famous relationship with the prostitute Delilah. As a young child, he tore a lion with his bare hands as he might have torn a young goat. He led Israel for 20 years in the time of the Philistines, and killed more people when he died than he had during his entire lifetime.

This story also has inherently cinematic moments in it, especially, the closing scene in which a blind Samson pulls an entire temple down, killing himself and 3000 Philistines.

Cast: Bolanle Ninalowo as Samson and Beverly Naya as Delilah.

7. Saul/Paul

Paul went from persecuting Christians to a being a zealous preacher, experiencing the most extreme transformation of any of the apostles.

In several of his letters and actions, Paul reveals a strong sense of humour that qualifies this movie as a comedy- drama.

Cast: Jim Iyke as Paul

8. Daniel and King Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar was a powerful and ambitious king, who made a statue of himself and asked everyone to bow down to it.

Daniel and his friends, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, refused, and the king ordered that they be thrown into a blazing furnace.

After the three were miraculously saved, Nebuchadnezzar decreed that everyone should serve their God.

However, he was still a very proud man. After God warned him through a dream, He put his super-sized ego in check by turning the proud king into an animal for seven years.

Cast: Pete Edochie as King Nebuchadnezzar and Tope Tedela as Daniel.

9. King Solomon

Only King Solomon's relationship with his 700 wives and 300 concubines makes an interesting movie story.

However, his life encompassed more than his love for women. He was known for his wisdom, his wealth and his writings. He was credited as the builder of the first temple in Jerusalem.

His fame was spread far and wide, so much so that the queen of Sheba decided to visit him.

He wasn't perfect. His sins included idolatry, marrying foreign women, and ultimately turning away from God, which led to the kingdom being torn in two.

Cast: Wale Ojo as King Solomon.

10. Queen Esther

Esther is arguably the bravest and one of the most favoured female character in the Bible.

A beautiful Jewish orphan girl who became the queen of Persia, she puts her life in danger to save her people (the Jews) from being wiped out by the King's adviser (Haman).

Cast: Nse Ikpe Etim