Yvonne Orji and boyfriend on baecation

It's a double blessing when we find a female celebrity who isn't just cute and hot but also has a very attractive and chocolate dripping young man by her side.

Well on our photo of the day, we have the beautiful and talented actress, Yvonne Orji on a beacation with her NFL boyfriend, Emmanuel Acho on beacation. This photo is so hot and steamy, we wonder how the photographer was able to put these guys together in one place.

You have every right to want a guy as hot Emmanuel Acho and also desire a lady with the curves as perfect as that of Yvonne Orji. They both didn't come to play in this photo and yes we are blown away by their intimidating figures.

Recall about a month ago, Yvonne Orji surprised everyone when she shared a photo of her boyfriend and herself which got a lot of people talking.

The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a cute photo of an American soccer player, Emmanuel Acho, and herself all loved up. She went to caption the photo with a quote referencing Jesus.

"Jesus out here answering prayers on a Sunday," she wrote. Don't we all love it when a celebrity finds love and they are willing to share the moment with us? This is one love story we hope to see grow and hopefully lead to the altar.