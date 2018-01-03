Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson reveals new born daughter's name

Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian actress reveals new born daughter's name

Yvonne Nelson finally revealed the name of her newborn daughter, making the announcement via a post on social media.

  • Published:
Yvonne Nelson rocks baby bump for Wow Magazine play

Yvonne Nelson rocks baby bump for Wow Magazine

(Wow Magazine)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yasss! Yvonne Nelson's daughter would not be going through life being called "baby" after all...

The Ghanaian actress has finally revealed the name of her newborn daughter, making the announcement via a post on social media.

ALSO READ: Actress finally spotted with baby daddy

play

 

She took to Twitter to share her name amidst prayers over her life, tweeting:

"Ryn Roberts... You will be great ijn... Amen."

Yvonne Nelson and baby daddy James play

Yvonne Nelson and baby daddy James

(Pulse.gh)

 

Nelson only recently welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, British photographer, Jamie Roberts.

It would be recalled that Yvonne confirmed in her interview with WOW Magazine that, Jamie has kids with another woman.

Yvonne Nelson who recently had an interview spoke a lot of her relationship with the father of her baby.

Having a baby was an ambition she had been nursing since she clocked 29, but that hardly provided the needed motivation to accept the proposal of a man who wanted her to relocate to LondonEngland.

Yvonne Nelson's first public appearance since giving birth play

Yvonne Nelson's first public appearance since giving birth

(Linda Ikeji)

 

ALSO READ: Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy revealed

According to the actress, finding someone with an assurance of happiness is what really counts. Yvonne Nelson delivered her first child at a health facility in AccraGhana on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Well, we think Ryn is every bit as gorgeous as the name Yvonne, we just hope she looks every bit as beautiful as her name suggests.

Yvonne has since made her first appearance since her delivery and she is set to join  ythe league of yummy mummies we already know in the industry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Mercy Aigbe Actress is in the news on her birthday but for all the wrong...bullet
2 Fathia Balogun Ex-husband Saheed Balogun sprays money on actress at...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage Singer calls out FAAN for branding her a liar over lost...bullet

Related Articles

Yvonne Nelson Actress makes 1st public appearance since birth of her baby
Yvonne Nelson Actress spends some cosy time with baby daddy
Yvonne Nelson Actress' baby daddy denies being married
Yvonne Nelson Actress finally spotted with baby daddy
Ghana Meets Naija 5 adorable photos of Juliet Ibrahim and rapper boyfriend
Iyanya Singer says he is not jealous of Tekno
Yvonne Nelson Actress's baby daddy might just be married
Celebrity Wedding I will marry in 2017 - Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Actress' alleged baby daddy revealed!
Toke Makinwa OAP remains unfazed by lawsuit, promotes memoir in the UK

Celebrities

Anita Hughes aka Omalicha glows in maternity shoot
Anita Hughes 'Omalicha' is perfection in maternity shoot
Kim and Kanye West family
Kim Kardashian Saint West hospitalised with Pneumonia
Media Personality Layole Oyatogun set to host Beauty Brunch
Layole Oyatogun Media personality gets heartbroken on Christmas day
Wizkid
Wizkid Singer seen kissing mysterious lady in night club (Video)