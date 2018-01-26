Yvonne Jegede serving us so much sauce!

news

She is and will remain one of our African queens, Yvonne Jegede is a hot sexy lady with so much appeal.

On our photo of the day, Yvonne Jegede is serving us with so much sauce and we think she definitely knows this photo will capture the hearts of many. Even though we don't get to see the beautiful actress as much as we see all other female celebrities on social media, she has always remained one of the prettiest and sexiest celebrities of our time.

In 2017, Yvonne Jegede got married to fellow actor, Olakunle Fawole also known as Abounce in a star-studded traditional wedding held in her home state, Edo. The couple who have been together for over 10 years decided to take it further and tie the knot.

However, in the same year, Yvonne Jegede called out a blog for writing an article claiming that she had a miscarriage. The actress who didn't find it funny insisted that the blog in question should have contacted her first before writing such publication.