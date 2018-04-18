You are not alone Tiwa Savage!

news

Who would want to leave the gorgeous, talented and sexy singer, Tiwa Savage alone when she keeps giving us greatness goals.

On our photo of the day, Tiwa Savage who we already know is one hot sexy mama shows off why the guys will keep blushing for her.

Even though she captioned the photo with a quote on her Instagram page, which makes us think she might be alone, she also bounces back to say she isn't. You've got to check out Tiwa Savage's new look which is quite unique and makes us remember the famous singer back in the days, Anita Baker.

Tiwa Savage over the last few years has had a very successful career which doesn't look like it would coming to an end anytime soon. However, there have been rumours about the home front not being at peace.

On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, rumours of an impending divorce started popping on social media, most especially Twitter between Tiwa Savage and husband, TeeBillz. A statement attributed to Tee Billz about the divorce also started making the rounds online.

It would be recalled that back in January 2018, Tee Billz while granting an exclusive interview with Linda Ikeji TV, revealed how he got into depression and how alcohol consumption played a negative role in it.