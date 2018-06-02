Yoruba Actress Motunrayo Adeoye dies after battle with Ulcer

news

Yoruba actress Motunrayo Adeoye has been reported dead after a prolonged battle with a chronic ulcer.

She died on Friday, June 1, at her residence in Akobo Ojurin, Ibadan, Oyo State. She has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Adeoye was said to be a niece of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

From media to Nollywood

Madam Adeoye, as she's fondly called, graduated from Osogbo Technical College, Osun state, where she studied Electronics before going to Switzerland for a seven-month course on sound engineering.

She joined Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan, in the 70s as a studio and audio engineer and worked there for 40 years.

The late actress retired in 2010 and joined Nollywood, specifically the Yoruba movie circle. Her role in Igbekun, a movie produced by Kunle Afod, brought her into the limelight.

Last month, Nigeria's film industry was thrown into mourning when the news broke that Aishat Abimbola , popularly known as 'Omoge Campus' had died.

She died in Canada after battling breast cancer.