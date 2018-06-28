Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yetunde Akilapa reportedly caught stealing

Yetunde Akilapa Actress reportedly caught stealing

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Yetunde Akilapa has for the umpteenth time been caught stealing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yetunde Akilapa play

Yetunde Akilapa

(DailyPost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Yetunde Akilapa has been reportedly caught stealing.

The actress was caught reportedly caught red-handed while trying to gain access into a flat in Magodo. It was also reported that she thought the occupants of the house had gone out only to be shocked to find them inside.

In the video footage that has already gone viral on social media, Yetunde was seen with a bunch of keys which she used in trying to gain access to the house.

 

This is not the first time Yetunde Akilapa will be getting herself involved in a robbery. A few years ago she was broke into a lounge in Yaba with a master key.

Back in February 2013, she was arrested for robbery by the police in Alade, in Somolu area of Lagos State. After that, she was arrested and spent some months in Kirikiri prisons but was released in late 2013.

  play (YNaija )

 

Yetunde Akilapa joins the very short list of celebrities who have gotten themselves involved in this sort of embarrassing scandal.

ALSO READ: Yetunde Akilapa caught stealing again

Sauce Kid jailed for credit card theft

play

 

Rapper Babalola Falemi popularly known as Sinzu or Sauce Kid was jailed for two years in the United States for aggravated identity theft in 2017. Sinzu pleaded guilty to the offense. He was said to have stolen bank card numbers and identified information of their owners.

Sauce Kid play

Sauce Kid

(Sauce Kid)

 

He had encoded the bank numbers into blank cards, changed the account PINs, and withdraw cash from ATMs with which he had bought goods from stores in the Idaho area, reports said at that time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Mercy Johnson Actress weeps as mother is laid to rest (Photos)bullet
2 D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's sonbullet
3 Dayo Amusa Actress loses dadbullet

Related Articles

Only In Nollywood New movie where actresses are buried alive drops
Mystery Actress Yetunde Akilapa Needs Your Prayers
Spiritual Thief Yetunde Akilapa Caught Stealing Again
Yetunde Akilapa Actress caught stealing again
Sauce Kid Rapper is moving on after serving jail term
Sinzu 3 things rapper needs to do upon his second coming
Davido Pop star may just have announced the signing of Sauce Kid to his label
J Cole Rappers performance sparks huge Internet debate amongst Nigerians
Sauce Kid Sinzu is proof of how Nigerians view celebrities who commit crimes
Sauce Kid Rapper grants his 1st post prison interview

Celebrities

Regina Askia
#ThrowBackThursday 10 celebrities that made waves in the 90s
Cee-C
Photo Of The Day Cee-C (BBNaija) is definitely a fashion style goal
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye Singer spotted with President of Malta [Photos]
Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest
Toke Makinwa OAP has a lot of goodies but will only share with future hubby