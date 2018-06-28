Yetunde Akilapa reportedly caught stealing

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Yetunde Akilapa has for the umpteenth time been caught stealing.
The actress was caught reportedly caught red-handed while trying to gain access into a flat in Magodo. It was also reported that she thought the occupants of the house had gone out only to be shocked to find them inside.
In the video footage that has already gone viral on social media, Yetunde was seen with a bunch of keys which she used in trying to gain access to the house.
This is not the first time Yetunde Akilapa will be getting herself involved in a robbery. A few years ago she was broke into a lounge in Yaba with a master key.
Back in February 2013, she was arrested for robbery by the police in Alade, in Somolu area of Lagos State. After that, she was arrested and spent some months in Kirikiri prisons but was released in late 2013.
Yetunde Akilapa joins the very short list of celebrities who have gotten themselves involved in this sort of embarrassing scandal.
Rapper Babalola Falemi popularly known as Sinzu or Sauce Kid was jailed for two years in the United States for aggravated identity theft in 2017. Sinzu pleaded guilty to the offense. He was said to have stolen bank card numbers and identified information of their owners.
He had encoded the bank numbers into blank cards, changed the account PINs, and withdraw cash from ATMs with which he had bought goods from stores in the Idaho area, reports said at that time.