Ycee slams those shaming Nigerians who can't afford national jersey

Ycee Rapper comes for those shading Nigerians who can't afford N41,000 national jersey

Ycee is speaking the mind of a lot of Nigerian over the price of the new national team's jersey.

  • Published:
Ycee play

Ycee

(Instagram/Iam_Ycee)
Ycee has got a few words for those who are shaming Nigerians who cant afford the N41,000 price tag of the original national team jersey.

The price of the official jersey for the Super Eagles of Nigeria was announced about a week ago which sent Nigerians into a frenzy on social media.

However, Ycee who most times has a thing to say about social issues took to his Twitter page on Friday, June 1, 2018, where he called those who criticised Nigerians for buying the fake jersey over the perceived ridiculously expensive N41,000 original jersey.

 

"Wasn’t gonna say anything but I think it ’s somehow that y’all clowning people buying fake jerseys when you know a lot of us (majority of the nation) can’t afford 41,000 naira for a Jersey," he tweeted.

YCEE play

YCEE

(Tinny Entertainment )

 

Well, whoever is shading Nigerians for buying what they can actually afford must have a lot of questions to answer as to why he thinks they shouldn't sew their clothes according to their material.

Ycee tells Pulse he almost quit making music

play

 

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Jagaban rapper, Ycee gave an insight into how he almost quit making music. The rapper who is concluding works on his debut album, 'Ain't Nobody Badder Than (A.N.B.T)' stated that at the early stages of his career, he had almost given up on music.

During his visit, the rapper shared his thoughts on his music, how he almost quit music, the forthcoming album and many more.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

