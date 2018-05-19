Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Woli Agba, wife, welcomes baby boy

Woli Agba Instagram comedian welcomes baby boy

Ajewole aka Woli Agba welcomed his son in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

  Published:
Ayo Ajewole aka Woli Agba play

Ayo Ajewole aka Woli Agba

(instagram)
Rising Instagram comedian, Ayo Ajewole aka Woli Agba, is now a father.

The comedian whose alter ego is an Anglican priest, took to his Instagram page early this morning, Saturday, May 19, 2018, to share the happy news.

ALSO READ: Actress welcomes baby boy

Ayo Ajewole aka Woli Agba and his wife, welcome baby boy play

Ayo Ajewole aka Woli Agba and his wife, welcome baby boy

(instagram)

 

Ajewole who is also an actor and director shared a picture collage of his cute baby boy, himself and his lovely wife as well as his alter-ego, Woli Agba.

See his post below:

 

Big congrats to him.

Another celebrity and actor who recently welcomed a baby is Ivie Okujaye.

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby girl!

Ivie Okujaye has given birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The beautiful actress announced the big news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, where she posted a photo of the baby with a sweet story to tell about the birth as the caption.

Ivie Okujaye play

Ivie Okujaye

(Instagram/IvieOkujaye)

 

It would be recalled that back in December 2017, Ivie announced that she would be expecting her second baby with husband, Ezie Egbo on her Instagram page.

Ivie Okujaye and daughter play

Ivie Okujaye and daughter

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Comedian welcomes baby girl

Actress celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary play

Ivie Okujaye, hubby celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

(Instagram / Ivie Okujaye)

 

Ivie Okujaye got married to her husband, Ezie Egbo in 2015. The couple had a very glamorous wedding ceremony which was held in Lagos.

She rose to prominence in 2015 from her lead role in the Africa Magic T.V. series, 'Hotel Majestic.' Ivie is blessed with a daughter.

EBIYE FACES CHALLENGES WHILE TRYING TO PROPOSE TO HIS GIRLFRIEND
