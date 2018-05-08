Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wizkid's ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija survives car accident

Wizkid Singer's ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija survives car accident with family

Sophie Alakija survived a ghastly car accident with her husband, Wale and their two kids.

  • Published:
Sophie Alakija play

Sophie Alakija

(Instagram/SophieAlakija)
Wizkid's former girlfriend, Sophie Alakija has got everything to be thankful for after surviving  a car accident with her family.

The beautiful wife and mother took to her Instagram page on Monday, May 7, 2018, where she shared her near death experience. According to her, it was a case of two cars who collided with each other then ran into her car.

"God truly is amazing. We take life for granted oblivious to the fact that we can literally be gone any second.  That’s my car, last night on our way home my family and I (my husband, myself and our 2 kids) were inside when 2 cars collided and ran into us. We literally spun a couple of times till we eventually stopped, facing oncoming vehicles. It was a horror as I thought my husband and first son were gone because the impact was on the side they both were. All 4 of us came out without a single scratch (Though alaxx’ old dislocation came off again and I’ve got whiplash and my head hasn’t stopped hurting but the doc says I’m all good). All I can say is I’m thankful for life because my life flashed before my eyes, it easily could’ve been a case of ‘RIP’ (God forbid). Just when I’m about to blow? How naaauuuu?! Help me thank God oh. May we never be victims!" she shared.

A post shared by Mrs Alaxx (@sophiealakija) on

 

She went on to advise people to be always safety conscious whenever they are driving by putting on their seatbelts at all times

"It is not our portion for people to say ‘ahhh I just spoke to them’ ‘ahhh I just saw them’. Please please please let’s always remember to wear our seatbelts, both front and back, always! Lord knows it would’ve been a completely different case if we weren’t wearing seatbelts. It really is for our own safety, no one else’s. Of which ambulance well done oh! That’s how people would’ve died on the scene and you wouldn’t have responded              ‘continu’. Also, let’s remember to always appreciate the ones we still have around us. To God be all the glory," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Do you remember Wizkid's 1st girlfriend?

Wizkid with Sophie Rammal in his song video "Hola at ur boy" play

Wizkid with Sophie Rammal in his song video "Hola at ur boy"

(Happenings.com)

 

Sophie Alakija known as Sophie Rammal back in the days before she got married, dated Wizkid for a while before getting married to Wale Alakija and they are blessed with two kids.

Sophie Rammal with her husband, Wale Alakija play

Sophie Rammal with her husband, Wale Alakija

(StarGist)

 

IK Osakioduwa shares near death experience

IK Osakioduwa play

IK Osakioduwa

(Instagram/IKOsakioduwa)

 

IK Osakioduwa had a near-death experience and is thanking God for saving his life. The media personality took to his Twitter page where he shared the story of how he almost got into a terrible accident. In his tweet, he explained maneuvered a truck that about to run into him at the stop light.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

