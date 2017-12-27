Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wizkid :  Singer's baby mama excited as her son joins father on stage

Wizkid's baby mama, Shola Ogudu might be the happiest woman on earth now as she shares a rare photo of her son and the star on stage.

Shola Ogudu, the baby mama to Wizkid's first child, cant hide her join as their son joined him on stage at his recently held concert.

The beautiful Shola, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, where she posted a picture of her son sharing a father and son moment with Wizkid at his critically acclaimed concert.

"Sweet Love   Moments&Memories Money Cannot Buy #PRICELESS,'' she captioned the photo.

Shola Ogudu, however, earlier in the year got engaged to yet to be identified man. Her engagement was reported by Instablog9ja, which produced an image displaying an engagement ring on the finger of Ogudu with the caption "Yes!!!".

Wizkid welcomed a baby boy with his US manager Jada Pollock in October 2017 but the news broke early in November. Jada Pollock is an entertainment veteran also known as Jada Styles. She’s the head of her consulting business firm she shared with African football star Didier Drogba. She is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players for the U.K. The Daily Star and West London Living once referred to her as a highly acclaimed image guru.

Jada shifted to gears to music management, when she joined Bu Vision, LLC – a management firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown & Pia Mia, whom Jada served as their day-to-day. Bu Vision is owned by Bu, Akon’s brother.

Jada’s child becomes the third Wizkid, son, coming after Boluwatife (2011), and Ayodeji (2016), whom with Sola Ogudu and US-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo, respectively.

