Wizkid's 2nd baby mama shades 3rd baby mama

Wizkid Drama! As singer's 2nd baby mama shades 3rd baby mama

It's either someone is jealous or not getting enough attention from Wizkid.

Wizkid has got three baby mamas which isn't really news but what is news is that the second baby mama appears to be shading the newest baby mama.

Ok, let's simplify this gist you guys, baby mama number three, Jada Pollock had gone to her Instagram page to post a photo of the music star and their son and praised him for being such an amazing father.

"Thank You’ For always being such an incredible Dad!! Ayo ❤️" she captioned the photo. Within an hour, baby mama number two, Binta Diallo Diamond took to her Instagram page where she posted a number of photos shading Wizkid and Jada Pollock.

 

She posted a photo with the description, "When your baby father is a clown and so is his girlfriend." This was just the beginning as she went on to call out Wizkid for treating their child like crap.

A post shared by Binta Diamond Diallo (@bluediamond224) on

 

She also slammed the relationship between Wizkid and Jada Pollock with a quote in one of the numerous photos.

 

"Yeah, of course, he’s a good father to ur kid and we all see that #babymamager,'' she wrote. Binta went on to debunk the claims that she was just a one night side for Wizkid, insisting that when they met, they had a chemistry. Looks like Binta Diamond has been bottling up a lot and has decided to pour out her emotions.

 Binta Diamond Diallo and son, Ayodeji play

 Binta Diamond Diallo and son, Ayodeji

Jada Pollock and baby Zion play

Jada Pollock and baby Zion

Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu shades him on their son's birthday

Shola Ogudu and her son, Boluwatife play

Shola Ogudu and her son, Boluwatife

(Instagram/O.Oluwanishola)

 

Another baby mama drama might be brewing as Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu threw shades at the star on their son's birthday a few days ago. On May 13, 2018, was Boluwatife's birthday and his mum, Sola Ogudu took to her Twitter page to wish him a happy birthday. She didn't just wish him a happy birthday but also made it known that she has been the father and mother of the child she has with Wizkid.

 

"I Workkkkk Sooooo Hardddddd Ma G!!!!! Sooooooo Harddddddd!!!!! Damnnn!!! I Literally Deserve EVERYTHING GOOD COMING MY WAY AND MORE!!!."

 

"Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please, I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!! Thank you, lord... I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!" she tweeted.

