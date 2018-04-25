Wizkid to send child artisan back to school

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wizkid has put a smile in the face of a poor child by offering to send him to school.

Wizkid is about to stop a child from being an artisan and sending him back to school.

The gist is that a video of a child, Basit an artisan working at a mechanic shop talking about Wizkid's yet to be released song 'Gucci Snake' went viral which got to superstar, Wizkid who then posted the it on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

Apparently, Wizkid was amazed by the video and moved that he tweeted about it and then promised the child, Basit he would be sending him to school.

"We sending Basit to school! Bring him to me," he tweeted. The search for Basit didn't take long as he later posted a short video of Basit looking cleaner on his Instagram stories with a quote "Found my Gucci boy! Daddy yo got you for life," he wrote. The family of Basit would be so excited over this overnight blessing and sure will be more than grateful to Wizkid.

This is not the first time that Wizkid will be lending a helping hand to a young child. Remember back in December 2017 during Wizkid's concert where a little boy, Ahmed was noticed by Wizkid from the crowd as he sang to every song the superstar rendered.

“I will sign you to Starboy, from today you are my artist. I will first give you N10 million to start off and clean up, and we will record,” Wizkid said to young Ahmed at his homecoming concert.

Wizkid when the star stopped the show. “Why you never sleep, come on stage,” Wizkid reached out to him. Further questioning revealed that coincidentally, he is from Ijebu Ode, Wizkid’s hometown in Ogun State. A Trap beat was supplied by DJ Tunez, and young Ahmed, seizing the window of opportunity, dropped some of the best bars of the night. Everyone was turnt.

Wizkid, surprised by the events, made some promise including record signing and N10M to clean up himself. Well, looks like he even did more as Wizkid tweeted on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, that Ahmed is now in school.

