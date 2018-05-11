Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wizkid picked up at the airport by son

Photo Of The Day Wizkid picked up at the airport by son

This adorable photo of Wizkid and his less than a year old son, Zion makes our photo of the day.

  • Published:
Wizkid with his third son, Zion play

Wizkid with his third son, Zion

(Instagram/Wizkid)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

He might be less than a year old, but Zion was able to go pick his dad, Wizkid (Obviously he tagged along)  at the airport and he was super excited about it.

When we see lovely and adorable photos we never let it just slip off our hands, that's why we are made this photo of Wizkid and his last son, Zion as our photo of the day.

Everything about this photo shows the bond between a father and son which so intense and emotional. You can but observe that Wizkid misses his son and is overwhelmed at the sight of him. We love this photo, we know you love this photo and would be starring at it for a long time.

Wizkid has always had a special bond with his kids and always wants everyone on Instagram to know about his undying love for them.

Recall back in March in 2018 when the music star, via his Instagram page posted a number of photos of his kids and had not too many words to say but we can't help but blush over his sincere love for these cute kids.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Banky W Singer says he loves the size of Adesua Etomi's boobsbullet
2 Davido Singer's empire is expanding, buys private jet, venturing into...bullet
3 Wizkid Singer's ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija survives car accident...bullet

Related Articles

Tiwa Savage Singer's 'Malo' featuring Wizkid video hit 20 million views on YouTube
Wizkid Singer's ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija survives car accident with family
Music Duncan Mighty X Wizkid - 'Fake Love'
Broke Shaming Nigerian music has a strained relationship with broke men
Headies 2018 Simi, Davido, Wizkid win big at 12th edition of music awards
J Cole Rapper arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance
Wizkid Singer spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video)
Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage is about to fly away with Wizkid
Simi This is why Simi deserved her 3 awards at the Headies
Davido Singer reveals how he squashed beef with Wizkid

Celebrities

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril on board a private jet
Pulse Opinion Davido finally in love, what does this mean for the pop star?
IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia
Love Nwantiti IK Ogbonna helps wife drag a disrespectful follower on Instagram
Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good
Tonto Dikeh Actress helps vendor locate her alleged debtor ex-husband
Davido
Davido Singer celebrates 1st birthday of daughter [Photos]