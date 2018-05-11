Wizkid picked up at the airport by son

news

He might be less than a year old, but Zion was able to go pick his dad, Wizkid (Obviously he tagged along) at the airport and he was super excited about it.

When we see lovely and adorable photos we never let it just slip off our hands, that's why we are made this photo of Wizkid and his last son, Zion as our photo of the day.

Everything about this photo shows the bond between a father and son which so intense and emotional. You can but observe that Wizkid misses his son and is overwhelmed at the sight of him. We love this photo, we know you love this photo and would be starring at it for a long time.

Wizkid has always had a special bond with his kids and always wants everyone on Instagram to know about his undying love for them.

Recall back in March in 2018 when the music star, via his Instagram page posted a number of photos of his kids and had not too many words to say but we can't help but blush over his sincere love for these cute kids.