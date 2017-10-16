Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Spellz :  Wizkid, others turn up at producer's star-studded surprise birthday

Wizkid and other Nigerian celebs show up at producer's brithday party put together by his wife.

  • Published:
Spellz and Wizkid play

Spellz and Wizkid

(Spellz)
Music producer Benjamin Obadje popularly known as Spellz was a year older on Wednesday the 11th of October 2017.

His wife and fashion Entrepreneur, Dije Obadje threw an intimate surprise party for him at their residence which was a star-studded event. It was a night of fun, drinks, laugh, food and dancing.

Spellz entering his surprise birthday party play

Spellz entering his surprise birthday party

(Spellz)

Spellz and wife, Dije and their child play

Spellz and wife, Dije and their child

(Spellz)

 

Among the celebrities who turned up for the birthday party include Wizkid, Waje, D'Prince, Dammy Krane, Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim, Layole Oyatogun, DJ Exclusive, Legendary beats, Del B, Lilian Afegbai, Layole Oyatogun, Dr. Dolor.

Spellz takes a selfie with Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim play

Spellz takes a selfie with Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

(Spellz)

The birthday boy, Spellz, and his wife, Dije with their friends play

The birthday boy, Spellz, and his wife, Dije with their friends

(Spellz)

 

Spellz is known for making hit songs for big stars like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tuface, Banky W to mention a few. His recent hit songs include Wande Coal's monster Hit "Iskaba" Davido's international hit single 'How Long' Feat. American Pop Songstress Tinashe.

Spellz having picture time with friends play

Spellz having picture time with friends

(Spellz)

Spellz flanked by Lilian Afegbai, Waje, Iceberg Slim, Juliet Ibrahim play

Spellz flanked by Lilian Afegbai, Waje, Iceberg Slim, Juliet Ibrahim

(Spellz)

 

Spellz has definitely done very well for himself as one of the biggest hit producers in Nigeria with his work on Tiwa Savage's (Roc Nation) Sophomore album “RED” and the critically acclaimed international hit single 'Keys To the City' feat. Busy Signal' in 2015 and most recently SUGARCANE EP and the single 'Malo' with Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz.

Spellz and Dammy Krane play

Spellz and Dammy Krane

(Spellz)

Waje and a guest at Spellz's birthday party play

Waje and a guest at Spellz's birthday party

(Spellz)

 

Not to forget three singles namely "Sexy" "Picture Perfect" and "One For me" Feat TY Dolla $, all of which are part of his recent Productions on Wizkid's "Sounds From The Other Side" EP.

