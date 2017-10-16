Music producer Benjamin Obadje popularly known as Spellz was a year older on Wednesday the 11th of October 2017.

His wife and fashion Entrepreneur, Dije Obadje threw an intimate surprise party for him at their residence which was a star-studded event. It was a night of fun, drinks, laugh, food and dancing.

Among the celebrities who turned up for the birthday party include Wizkid, Waje, D'Prince, Dammy Krane, Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim, Layole Oyatogun, DJ Exclusive, Legendary beats, Del B, Lilian Afegbai, Layole Oyatogun, Dr. Dolor.

Spellz is known for making hit songs for big stars like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tuface, Banky W to mention a few. His recent hit songs include Wande Coal's monster Hit "Iskaba" Davido's international hit single 'How Long' Feat. American Pop Songstress Tinashe.

Spellz has definitely done very well for himself as one of the biggest hit producers in Nigeria with his work on Tiwa Savage's (Roc Nation) Sophomore album “RED” and the critically acclaimed international hit single 'Keys To the City' feat. Busy Signal' in 2015 and most recently SUGARCANE EP and the single 'Malo' with Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz.

Not to forget three singles namely "Sexy" "Picture Perfect" and "One For me" Feat TY Dolla $, all of which are part of his recent Productions on Wizkid's "Sounds From The Other Side" EP.