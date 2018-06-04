Wizkid, Davido make Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 List

news

The 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list is out and your favourite celebrities like Davido, Wizkid, and Yemi Alade made the list.

With a list of 90 young entrepreneurs across three sectors, Nigerians made up close to one-third of the honourees. The list is divided into three: Creative, Technology and Business.

Other Nigerian celebrities who made the list include Beverly Naya, Falz Falana, and Tania Omotayo. According to Forbes, this list is met to celebrate under 30 individuals that are making waves in their industries across the continent.

ALSO READ: Federal government hails Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde over awards

Congratulations to the Nigerians who made this list for making Nigeria proud and becoming a beckon of hope to upcoming Nigerian youths who have dreams and aspirations to excel in the different sectors of the economy, especially the creative side of it.