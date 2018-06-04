Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wizkid, Davido make Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 List

#ForbesAfricaUnder30 Wizkid, Davido, Falz, Beverly Naya, make Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 List

Davido, Wizkid and a host of other Nigerian celebrities have made it to the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

  • Published:
Davido and Wizkid live. play

Davido and Wizkid live.

(The Cable Lifestyle)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list is out and your favourite celebrities like Davido, Wizkid, and Yemi Alade made the list.

With a list of 90 young entrepreneurs across three sectors, Nigerians made up close to one-third of the honourees. The list is divided into three: Creative, Technology and Business.

Other Nigerian celebrities who made the list include Beverly Naya, Falz Falana, and Tania Omotayo. According to Forbes, this list is met to celebrate under 30 individuals that are making waves in their industries across the continent.

ALSO READ: Federal government hails Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde over awards

DMW signs singer, Idowest play

Davido

(Punch)

Wizkid says his new album will be titled ‘Made In Lagos’ play

Wizkid announces new album

(Starboy)

Yemi Alade play

Yemi Alade

(Instagram/YemiAlade)

Beverly Naya play

Beverly Naya

 

Congratulations to the Nigerians who made this list for making Nigeria proud and becoming a beckon of hope to upcoming Nigerian youths who have dreams and aspirations to excel in the different sectors of the economy, especially the creative side of it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Toyin Abraham Did actress just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her...bullet
2 Motunrayo Adeoye Another Yoruba actress dies after battle with chronic...bullet
3 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's...bullet

Related Articles

The Eve 4 things every Nigerian can relate to in the movie
"The Eve" Movie hits the cinemas this weekend
Photo Of The Day Beverly Naya shares sexy bikini photo while on vacation
Music Industry If Davido and Wizkid were to retire now,which artiste(s) is capable of taking over from them?
Sauce Kid Rapper grants his 1st post prison interview
Falz Rapper's 'This is Nigeria' video took us 7 days to shoot, says video director
This is Nigeria Nigerian Twitter reacts to Falz's inspired video
Tiwa Savage Singer heats up London wearing LAPP the brand
Wizkid Star boy releases merch in London
Wizkid Singer's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies after O2 arena performance

Celebrities

Alex Ekubo
#ManCrushMonday Nollywood's ladies' man, talented, handsome actor, Alex Ekubo
Seun Kuti
Seun Kuti Singer says it is time to cast a vote of no confidence on the political system
Toyin Aimakhu with Mercy Aigbe before things went south
Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Aimakhu 5 things Yoruba Nollywood actresses have in common that will blow your mind
Eddy Remedy hints reunion of famous 90s band.
Eddy Montana Veteran singer says failed marriage ruined his career