Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has revealed why she has never voted in any elections before and it is quite interesting.

According to the Nollywood icon, her reason is that she was prevented from going close to a voting unit from a young age by her mother after the lost a neighbour to election violence. She made this know on her Instagram page on Thursday, June 14, 2017, when she also revealed that she had gone to pick up her PVC.

"Today I went to get my PVC. This is a Big deal for me. I've Never Voted or tried to. Phew...it's taken a lot to get here for me. Thanks to my bro @debolalagos for picking me up and @mipad100 for ensuring I go through with this. As a kid, my Mum beat me mercilessly for thinking of going near a voting point. There was violence and some neighbours died... Never broken out of that experience till today. The whole exercise took barely 15mins and was very peaceful. Phew! What has your experience registering been?#k2 #k2security #EiE #RSVP #PVC #Tvc #hackathon," she wrote.

As the general elections draw near in Nigeria, looks like our celebrities will be getting geared up to mobilise citizens to perform their civic rights. Some celebrities are also preparing to venture into politics and contest for elective offices in the forthcoming elections.

Notable among the celebrities who would be running for elections in 2019 are Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Yul Edochie.

Kanayo O Kanayo declares intention to run for House of Representatives

Kanayo O. Kanayo has announced that he would be running for a political office under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). He declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives in Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State. Kanayo made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 .

Kenneth Okonkwo to run for governor of Enugu state