Who is down for a ride with Asa?

Even been on a bike and enjoyed the cruise? Well, maybe it was a great experience then imagine being on that same ride with Asa and how priceless that moment would be.

While you are still dreaming about how wonderful that ride would be, we bring to you a photo of the amazing singer, Asa as she poses with a bike. Just maybe Asa is a lover of bikes and probably rides one.

If you follow Asa closely especially on social media you would find some of the most amazing but not so popular photos of the singer. Well even at that we know how her fans cherish and see everything she does.

Asa rose to prominence in 2008 with the release of her singles "Jailer" and "Eye adaba." The reception was massive that by the time her album came out, Aṣa went on to win the prestigious French Constantin Award in 2008, where she was voted best fresh talent of 10 singers or groups by a jury of 19 music-industry specialists in Paris which was followed by many other awards both locally and internationally.

She later released her second album, "Beautiful Imperfection", in October 2010 which had hit songs like "Be My Man." Since Asa rose to the limelight, she has gone to become one of the most sought-after artists internationally, with her ability to have sold out concerts outside the shores of Nigeria.