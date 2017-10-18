Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  Watch the burial of singer's friend, Chime

The burial of Chime, the late friend of music star, Davido has been held.

Chime and Davido play

Chime and Davido

(NET)
The exact location of the place where the burial took place is still sketchy but the video from the burial shows that the late young man has finally been laid to rest.

It would be recalled that Chime and his friend, DJ Olu were both found dead in the car belonging to DJ Olu on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

It was later reported that hard drugs were recovered from the BMW car where DJ Olu and Chime died.

Chime Ameachi play

Chime Ameachi

(Net.ng)

 

According to another source who spoke to Punch after the incident, said that preliminary physical examination suggests that they died of drug overdose, claiming that they both vomited blood from their mouth and bled from their noses too.

Chime and his sister, Sopulu play

Chime and his sister, Sopulu

(Net.ng)

 

"They were found dead in the car and blood was coming out of their noses and mouths.

A doctor was also at the scene. Physical examination of the bodies indicated that the victims must have died of an overdose of substances suspected to be hard drugs. The substances were found in the car," the source said

The corpses were later deposited at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital morgue, the Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, who confirmed the deaths and said, “Autopsies would be carried out to know the cause of death. There were no marks of violence on their bodies."

DJ Olu has also been buried. The event which took place at the Ebony Vault, Ikoyi on October 12, 2017, was attended by close friends and family of the DJ.

DJ Olu (real name, Olugbemiga Abiodun), and a friend Chime were found lifeless in his car after friends tried to reach them repeatedly with no response. play

DJ Olu (real name, Olugbemiga Abiodun), and a friend Chime were found lifeless in his car after friends tried to reach them repeatedly with no response.

(Twitter/Donzelli)

 

Present at the service were friends and family members of the late DJ Olu, including his brother and sisters who could not hold back their tears. Also present was the music star, Davido who was visibly sober, his brother, Adewale Adeleke, B-Red, Special Ed and Davido's manager, Asa Asika.

