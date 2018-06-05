Watch how adorably shy Tiwa Savage's son is in new video

news

Tiwa Savage's son, Jammal is so cute and adorable and this can be seen in a newly shared video by the singer.

Tiwa Savage had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, where she shared a video of her son, Jammal who was apparently trying to say something at a school function. She went on to caption the video with a quote indicating how shy Jammal is.

"My little KING is so shy ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. In case you are wondering what was happening at the cute boy's school, it was his graduation and his momma is certainly proud of him.

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:19am PDT

It is very obvious that despite her busy schedule, Tiwa Savage is always around for her son and his school activities. Even on social media, we get to see ''Mama J' share cute mother and son moments especially with matching attires which we love.

Generally, we love it when celebrities put up photos and videos of their kids on social media as it shows how involved these guys are in their kids' life despite their fame and schedules.

