Watch how adorably shy Tiwa Savage's son is in new video

Watch how adorably shy singer's son is in new video

You've got watch this cute video of Tiwa Savage's number one man in her life at the moment and it's adorable.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage with her son, Jammel play

Tiwa Savage with her son, Jammel

(Instagram/Tiwa Savage)
Tiwa Savage's son, Jammal is so cute and adorable and this can be seen in a newly shared video by the singer.

Tiwa Savage had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, where she shared a video of her son, Jammal who was apparently trying to say something at a school function. She went on to caption the video with a quote indicating how shy Jammal is.

"My little KING is so shy   ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. In case you are wondering what was happening at the cute boy's school, it was his graduation and his momma is certainly proud of him.

My little KING is so shy #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

 

It is very obvious that despite her busy schedule, Tiwa Savage is always around for her son and his school activities. Even on social media, we get to see ''Mama J' share cute mother and son moments especially with matching attires which we love.

 

Generally, we love it when celebrities put up photos and videos of their kids on social media as it shows how involved these guys are in their kids' life despite their fame and schedules.

Tiwa Savage heats up London wearing LAPP the brand play

Tiwa Savage heats up London wearing LAPP the brand

(Instagram/ @tiwasavage)

 

Kaffy's son gives us his own version of the 'Shaku Shaku' (Video)

Kaffy poses for a maternity photo shoot while her son, Sean watches play

Kaffy poses for a maternity photo shoot while her son, Sean watches

(Vanguard Allure)

 

Kaffy is the most popular dance choreographer in Nigeria and it looks like her son, Sean is taking after her. The energetic dancer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, where she posted videos of her son, Sean doing the latest dance step in town 'Shaku Shaku'.

 

Kaffy who looked thrilled and excited captioned the video with her thoughts of her son.

“When ur ajebo pikin hears @baddosneh science student for the first time and believes he is street. Sean will not kill me. His shaku shaku no be here #6yroldsciencestudent,” she wrote.

