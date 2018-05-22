Watch as D'banj takes his son on a walk

news

This has got to be the cutest video you would see today on social media as D'banj takes his son, Daniel the third on a walk.

The proud dad took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 22, 2017, where he shared the video of his son and himself taking a walk beside his luxury swimming pool while wearing matching attires.

"A Son Of A Lion Is A @danieldthird," he captioned the video. D'banj might be one of the biggest stars in the world but it is so obvious that he is a doting dad and we love it!

D'banj was indeed in a celebratory mood as he marked the first birthday of his son, Daniel the third over the weekend . The music star who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 20, 2018, where he shared a photo of his son, wife and himself all looking really cute.

"And my baby @danieldthird Turns ONE ⭐️⭐️ ️. Can't believe it's been a year Already. Thanks to all who came around to Celebrate with the young Prince, God bless you all ... hey D look at the Camera lol," he captioned the photo.

A few months ago, John Boyega was in Nigeria and he took out time to hang out with Nigerian celebrities including D'banj and his beautiful family.