Watch as D'banj takes his son on a walk

Watching ecery stage of a child grow is a moment most parents do not take for granted.
The proud dad took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 22, 2017, where he shared the video of his son and himself taking a walk beside his luxury swimming pool while wearing matching attires.
"A Son Of A Lion Is A @danieldthird," he captioned the video. D'banj might be one of the biggest stars in the world but it is so obvious that he is a doting dad and we love it!
D'banj was indeed in a celebratory mood as he marked the first birthday of his son, Daniel the third over the weekend. The music star who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 20, 2018, where he shared a photo of his son, wife and himself all looking really cute.
ALSO READ: You have to see how D'banj is living like a king in Dubai
"And my baby @danieldthird Turns ONE ⭐️⭐️ ️. Can't believe it's been a year Already. Thanks to all who came around to Celebrate with the young Prince, God bless you all ... hey D look at the Camera lol," he captioned the photo.
A few months ago, John Boyega was in Nigeria and he took out time to hang out with Nigerian celebrities including D'banj and his beautiful family.
A very excited D'banj took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 8, 2018, where he posted a number of photos of himself, his wife, their cute son and the Hollywood actor. D'banj went on to congratulate the Nigerian born Hollywood star for producing his very first movie.