Waje says Nigerians are wicked, manipulative, religious bunch

Waje is not happy with Nigerians as she lashes out at them for their perceived attitude.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Friday, January 19, 2018, where she called out Nigerians for being a manipulative, wicked and religious bunch.

"Maybe we as Nigerians deserve the insults we get from the rest of the world. We are deceitful, manipulative, wicked, religious bunch. May God help us. I read comments and wonder if these are human beings or fallen angels (demons will be too harsh). May the day you want to be celebrated not be the day youll be cursed cause of seeds you have sown. Afterall is just a comment," she wrote.

Waje is not known to be a controversial celebrity or perceived as one of those celebs who write controversial stuff on social media, so whatever it is, that must have made say these words must have been really serious.

