Victoria Kimani denies romantic relationship with L.A.X.

Victoria Kimani has denied claims by LAX that they are in a romantic relationship.

The Kenyan born singer made this known via her Instagram page where debunked the news going around about her relationship with LAX.

"LIES AND CORRUPTION,'' she wrote. This is coming barely a week after LAX had granted an exclusive interview with PULSE and revealed that he is in a relationship with the beautiful singer.

This might sound confusing to fans and lovers of these guys but the truth is, there is always another side to a story. Maybe LAX imagining a relationship with Victoria Kimani or it just might be a case of Victoria not wanting her private affairs in the public.

L.A.X. says he is in a relationship with Victoria Kimani

On Friday, June 29, 2018, L.A.X while granting and an exclusive interview with PULSE revealed that he was in a relationship with Victoria Kimani . The Nigerian born singer was asked about his love life and that was when he spilled the beans.

"The love of my life, my WCE is Victoria Kimani, that is the love of my life, and that is all I want to reveal for now,'' he said. He went on to speak about how he met Wizkid and kicked off his music career.

"I was in school and I had recorded about 10 songs at the time, so I sent my songs to my stylist (Toyin Lawani), who played the songs to Wizkid. He called me later in the day and said, when you get back, we need to hook up and that is how we met at his house when I got back to the country," he said.

L.A.X, who holds a Masters degree from the University of Manchester got signed unto Starboy Records in 2013 and released two hit singles in Caro and Ginger.