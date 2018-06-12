Pulse.ng logo
Uriel says Dija helped her when she was at her lowest

Uriel Reality TV star says Dija helped her when she was at her lowest

Uriel shares a time in her life when things were rough for her and how Dija made a huge impact in her life at that time.

Uriel play

Uriel

(Instagram/UrielMusicStar)
Uriel is in a grateful mood as she shares a story of how Dija helped her when she was at her lowest.

The former BBNaija season 2 contestant made this known on her Instagram stories on Monday, June 11, 2018, where she revealed how singer, Dija would order for her products and pay upfront which in turn used to actually by the product.

"People like Dija...helped me and she probably didn't know. I feel like God used her when I was sooo broke. God would use her to DM me and she would order for hair.. pay upfront and I would use her money to order the hair in," she wrote.

Uriel talks about how Dija helped her a while ago play

Uriel talks about how Dija helped her a while ago

(Instagram/UrielMusicStar)

 

She didn't end it there, she went on to offer some soothing and inspiring words to say to Dija and it was quite emotional.

"Dija...Mavins will forever love you, sis. Whatever you are going through God will make a way where there is no way," she said. Well, we hope Dija is alright and we also are happy for Uriel for being a strong woman.

Uriel's message to Dija play

Uriel's message to Dija

(Instagram/UrielMusicStar)

 

We all know Uriel to be that celebrity who has been able to stay strong even though she has been faced with the herculean task of handling body shamers who have come for her times without numbers.

Uriel Oputa play

Uriel Oputa

(bellanaija)

ALSO READ: 3 times Uriel has refused to be body-shamed

Uriel comes after her body shamers again

Uriel Oputa play

Uriel Oputa

(Instagram/UrielMusicStar)

 

Not moved by her constant harassment for body shamers, Uriel back in January came really hard on them. The former contestant on season 2 of Big Brother Naija, made this known on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, via her Instagram page after she posted a really sexy leg revealing photo.

"Big fat, Black, cow leg, tree trunk...    I saw the comments        I love it ..if I use this leg to kick o they go end up in Oguta lake with fishing net," she wrote.

