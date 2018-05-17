Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Uche Ogbodo shares raunchy bikini photos as she celebrates birthday

Uche Ogbodo Actress shares raunchy bikini photos as she celebrates her birthday

Uche Ogbodo stuns us with some really sexy photo as she marks her birthday.

Uche Ogbodo

Uche Ogbodo

(Instagram/UcheOgbodo)
Uche Ogbodo is a year older today and to mark the day, the sexy actress has shared some really rau[nchy bikini photos.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 17, 2018, where she posted a number of photos which will get the guys drooling.

"Yes! it’s been some 365 days of rigorous activities! It’s been some weeks of waking up, sleeping and going about the business of the day. And no matter how it’s been, that I’m alive today is a proof that the future is Great. So, when I look back at where I’m coming from, I can only say to myself “You Have Done Well “ #grateful #gratitude #lifelessons #birthdaybehavior #goddess #ucheogbodo #thankgodforeverything #birthdaygirl," she captioned one of the photos. Happy birthday Uche Ogbodo from all of us at Pulse.

Happy birthday to me! For some reason, I always become quite reflective around the time of my birthday. Unlike some people, I don#emo#4oCZ##t ever dread turning a year older. I love growing older, evolving and reflecting on where life has taken me. My birthday is always a time of gratitude, hope and optimism. I#emo#4oCZ##m always excited to think about what the year ahead will hold, while remembering to not let the past define me ! I Sit in a different car now as I look ahead , #emo#4oCc##Anything is possible #emo#4oCc## #emo#4oCY##Cos I#emo#4oCZ##m not the girl I used to be . Happy birthday to me #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==## Photography - @lucasugo2 Facebeat mua -Elly_berry_ #bikini #beachbody #newage #fierce #blessings #birthday #newdirection #birthdaybehavior #thankgodforeverything #goddess #sunnyday #thankgod #smiling #everyday

ALSO READ: Uche Ogbodo reveals she suffered psychological abuse in last relationship

Uche Ogbodo a few months ago was assaulted physically by a man in Lagos and she gave a detailed description of what happened.

The beautiful actress and mother revealed this on her Instagram page on Sunday, January 28, 2018. According to her, she was heading back home to the Lekki axis of Lagos when a car rammed into her at the toll gate. When she got down to confront the driver, he pointed accusing fingers to her and also called a "Harlot."

"I Am still in Tears and Don’t know how to Start Telling The Story of how I was assaulted yesterday Evening at about 5:30pm... After I left the Disabled home where I went to Share Love and Hope, I drove straight from Ikotun which is almost 3 or 4 hours to the island where I Stay, on getting to the Lekki Tollgate (by oriental hotel) tired and exhausted, the next thing I noticed A Car has impacted with my Car., out of shock I didn’t know what to do, I sat down for almost 30 seconds thinking of how this driver could drive like that.

play

 

"Before I could come out of my car the driver was already out, shouting saying I bashed his car, I was confused and surprised as well that a man that ran into Me could be shouting at me, trying to intimidate me and making me feel everything was my fault. I went round to the accident side to check the damage the impact made on my car, I saw my light was off and was on the floor and my bumper was pulled off., I looked at his, There was no evident damage to his car. I went mad with Rage, i said to him “Oga we have to wait here till the Police patrol comes to ascertain who was at fault” but the man said “ Get out of my way you Harlot”, he made to enter his car to flee the scene and I grabbed him, you bashed my car and you are calling me names and at the same time wanting to flee the scene," she said.

