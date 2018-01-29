Uche Ogbodo narrates how she was physically assaulted

news

Uche Ogbodo has given a detailed account of how she was physically assaulted by a man in Lagos.

The beautiful actress and mother revealed this on her Instagram page on Sunday, January 28, 2018. According to her, she was heading back home to the Lekki axis of Lagos when a car rammed into her at the toll gate. When she got down to confront the driver, he pointed accusing fingers to her and also called a "Harlot."

"I Am still in Tears and Don’t know how to Start Telling The Story of how I was assaulted yesterday Evening at about 5:30pm .. After I left the Disabled home where I went to Share Love and Hope, I drove straight from Ikotun which is almost 3 or 4 hours to the island where I Stay, on getting to the Lekki Toll gate (by oriental hotel) tired and exhausted, the next thing I noticed A Car has impacted with my Car., out of shock I didn’t know what to do, I sat down for almost 30 seconds thinking of how this driver could drive like that.

"Before I could come out of my car the driver was already out, shouting saying I bashed his car , I was confused and surprised as well that a man that ran into Me could be shouting at me, trying to intimidate me and making me feel everything was my fault. I went round to the accident side to check the damage the impact made on my car, I saw my light was off and was on the floor and my bumper was pulled off., I looked at his, There was no evident damage to his car. I went mad with Rage, i said to him “Oga we have to wait here till the Police patrol comes to ascertain who was at fault” but the man said “ Get out of my way you Harlot”, he made to enter his car to flee the scene and I grabbed him, you bashed my car and you are calling me names and at the same time wanting to flee the scene.

"I held firmly to his shirt since that was the only thing I could do as a woman at that time, but the man entered his Car, started the ignition and driving with me holding on to his shirt, his back tire even Climbed my Feet, thank God I was wearing a Boot that protected me from Getting hurt. And as he was driving away he was winding up his glass squeezing my hands to the door panel, I managed to pull of my hands.

"And I went thru the back Window to stop him and he started winding up again, squeezing my hands I was forced to pull off my hands from the Window before he cuts it , in the process the back glass broke and I feel to the floor. Before I could get up, the guy stopped his car ,ran to my own car and Took My bag, My phones I ran after him to collect my bag, this man held my hands and stabbed me Multiple Times with his Keys." she wrote.